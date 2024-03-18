Forbes agents top of class with State's auctioneer finals set for Friday

Ten NSW auctioneers will bid for the title of best in the state at the 2024 Sydney Royal - and three of them sell right here in Forbes.
Thirty-nine agents from across NSW made the trip to Sydney to hone their auctioneering skills as part of the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association NSW auctioneers school.
Attendees were under the expert eye of experienced agents and auctioneers in Forbes' own Adam Chudleigh, Joel Fleming, Ben Hindmarsh, Andrew Pitman, Patrick Purtle and Martin Simmons.
Twenty-three agents also nominated for selection to compete in the NSW Young Auctioneers Competition at Sydney Royal Show, with 10 selected for the final.
Sale time is from 1pm Friday, March 22.
Our local finalists are:
Jack Whitty says he's always aspired to this competition: his dad Luke claimed the State and National titles in 2000.
Jack's grown up involved in the family stud cattle business, and joined Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co two years ago.
"I've always had a passion for livestock and have always wanted to be involved in the industry in some way, but I reckon what's really pushed me into the agency is the people and the connections," he said.
He works through the Grenfell, Gooloogong and Cowra areas, selling weekly at Forbes at the Monday and Tuesday cattle and sheep sales as well as at Cowra at the prime lamb markets each Wednesday.
The competitive side of it has always been on his radar, mentored of course by Luke as well as fellow KMWL director Paul Breen.
"I've always had aspirations to put my hand up and have a crack at it," Jack said. "It's been something I've followed pretty closely over the past two years."
For a young agent, it's an invaluable experience, he explained.
Ryan Browne, who claimed the Max Bailey Encouragement Award in 2023, has also qualified for the Sydney final again.
He's looking forward to returning to the State finals, putting in preparation at home.
One of the best things about the competition, he says, is catching up with all the people he's got to know over the past couple of years.
"The networking and relationships with other agents has bettered my job and my ability," he said.
Browne is learning constantly from auctioneers at the Forbes and Carcoar selling centres, as well as the wider industry.
"A few different things from five or six stand-out auctioneers - in my eyes - that I try to put in to my every day," he said.
Darcy Howard from McCarron Cullinane Chudleigh says the annual school and competition are terrific chances to network with other young agents.
Howard, who grew up in Bowral in the Southern Highlands, moved to Cowra four years ago to start his career as an agent.
It was there he got his first chance at the competition two years ago.
He's been working with Adam Chudleigh in Forbes for about 18 months now, selling at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange at every Monday cattle sale and Tuesday sheep sale.
"It's something that I've been lucky enough that Adam and Hugh have facilitated and been happy for me to be involved with," Howard said.
MCC Chudleigh Dobell director Adam Chudleigh is one of the agents who made time to train young auctioneers at the school.
"At these schools you get so much out of it in terms of improving your auctioneering skills," Howard said.
"Adam and other trainers down there take time out of their business to help us, they're all very accomplished auctioneers.
"It's a great opportunity to learn."
But the chance to network with other young agents is another big positive.
"With the tools of Auctions Plus and online saleyards there's not that many opportunities for young agents to get together," Howard said.
"I think the schools and the competition is a terrific chance for that."
