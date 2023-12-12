A new ladies champion and good news for members of the Bowlie

"At present the club is in a healthy position," were words welcomed by members of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club during their annual general meeting last Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
These and others highlights of a successful year were relayed last weekend by president/treasurer Peter Mackay who added that club was 'in a real mess' 12 months ago however outside support quickly had the 'bowlie' back on the front foot.
"Sincere thanks to the NSW Government $25,000 grant, St Johns Park Bowling Club $20,000, East Maitland Bowling Club $10,000 Chatswood RSL $7,000 and North Sydney Leagues Club $1,000.
"Having this money your club was able to continue improvements with over $100,000 spent," Peter said.
"We are putting all profits back into the club, which we have done for the last three years. Much of this can be contributed to the current board, it's a privilege to be their president," Peter said.
He also made special mention of club employees Lisa Madden (club secretary/bar) and Jeff Nicholson (club manager).
"They are there working all the time for the club, and I also must add that 'Scooter' (Scott Andrews) takes a lot away from the committee looking after the greens and outside etc," he added.
Peter made mention of all the volunteers who have contributed to the successful year from pushing out the mud after the November floods to major works including the re-vamped decking over-looking the lake plus other improvements in and around the club.
As treasurer, a position he has held for the past 11 years Peter said it is becoming a challenge with ever increasing costs.
"Take insurance for example, it's gone from $12,000 to $61,000, he said.
As a plus Peter highlighted the advantages of recent upgrades to the poke machines adding to the financial status of the club, support from the men's and ladies committees who contributed to the installation of the newly installed front and rear entry doors.
"All recent upgrades have been paid for and repairs to the ceiling will be done shortly. That will have the club looking a million dollars, encouraging patrons to the club," Peter said.
The board for the 'bowlie' for the next 12 months - Peter Mackay, Ray Dunstan, Greg Gunn, Ron Thurlow, John Gorton, Kerry Roach, Michael Coles, Sidney Morris and Peter Greenhalgh.
HOT COMPETITION: It's hot, in some cases too hot for bowls but the games which have gone ahead in some cases are as hot as the weather.
Take the game between Annette Tisdell and Kerry Roach last Wednesday evening. After an earlier break Annette called 'stumps' due to the heat despite leading 12-10, a long way from the quest to be first to the 25 mark.
Next for Kerry was Sue White who had support for the ladies Major Singles title but all that went by the way-side with Kerry taking the major title in a game worthy of the title 25-23 in 28 ends.
Little between the two all game, 9-7 to Kerry after nine, 11-all after 14, 15-all after 20, Sue in front 23-20 after 26 only for Kerry to score a one then a four for victory.
Congratulations to both players on a championship game.
In a BENTICK TROPHY round Peter Besgrove with handicap reached his score of 29 in 30 ends over Terry Bokeyar (h'cap 25) 29-17.
Like the champion he is, 'Bessy' led comfortably all game, 13-5 after 10, 21-12 after 20 recording a solid win.
The handicapper got Scott 'Scooter' Andrews who went down 25-27 playing Shane "Booza' Bolam in a game over 29 ends.
Another with little between the 'boys', 9-all after 10 before 'Scooter' who had a target of 32 led 22-13 after 19. 'Booza' answered to score 12-5 in the run home for victory.
Dale Scott and Ian Hodges had a target of 25 on handicap in another close game for Dale to win 25-16 after it was 6-all after seven, 11-all after 14.
Dale advanced to 17-13 after 20 to win all ends on the run home except two.
SOCIAL BOWLS: Last Wednesday morning six games with card draw winners Trevor Currey and Paul Doust 19-8 in only 16 ends over Sandra Priest and Peter Mackay.
Runners-up, triples with Sue Smith, Terry Molloy and John Kennedy winning 11-10 in14 over Angela Dent, Ivan Hodges and Kerry Dunstan coming from 2-7 down after six only hitting the lead on the last with a three.
Close also for Tanya Elsley and Peter Hocking winning 14-13 in 16 over Bill Looney and John Gorton.
They led 9-5 at half time before given a fright dropping the last two ends 4-0.
Showing a bit of stamina playing over 20 ends Bill O'Connell and Lyall Strudwick won 17-10 over Geoff Coles and Barry Shine after it was 6-all after 11 then 13-10 before they won the last three ends 4-0.
Noel Jolliffe and Dale Scott combined extremely well to win 27-11, also in 20 over Michael Coles and Bob Grant.
Next door Geoff West back from an extended spell led for Tony Bratton winning 19-17 in 20 ends over John Baass and Don Craft. It was 11-all after 14 for J and D to score four to lead 17-14 with the last to play. A near perfect five had G and T home in a photo finish.
With under 10 players no jackpot on THURSDAY for two games.
In triples Graham Cowell, Tara-Lee Shaw and Al Phillips won 20-9 in 16 over Bill Cowell, Terry Molloy and Denny Byrnes in 16 ends.
In pairs Grant Lambert and Tony Bratton won 23-19 in 22 over Ron Thurlow and Bruce Jones.
Condition told as they were behind 8-15 to run 'hot' on the run home 15-4. Resting touchers Bill Cowell and Tara-Lee Shaw, raspberries Graham and Bill Cowell.
Sunday morning four games for the $590 jackpot while in-club Kerry Roach and Trevor Currey left with hams under 'the wing' while Laurie Crouch won the turkey.
Tara-Lee Shaw and Viv Russell scraped home 18-16 in the scheduled 16 ends over Benny P and Denny Byrnes. Next door Terry Molloy and John Cutler won 16-14.
Ian Hodges and Robert Dukes won 17-12 against Brett Davenport and Dale Scott coming from 5-11 down after 10.
In the last Paul Baker and Bert Bayley won 17-10 over Geoff Brown and Al Phillips 10-3 after eight helped to victory by a four on end 11.
More next week, thanks to Don Craft.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.