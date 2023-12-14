Winning ways: Our cricket U12s undefeated at Christmas break

Forbes Bernardi's Under 12s remain undefeated heading into the Christmas break in the Forbes and Parkes District Junior Cricket competition.
The weekend saw the last competitive round until January and our young Forbes team are yet to concede a match to their Parkes rivals, although the Parkes bowlers certainly went on the attack in the final round before the break.
Forbes batted first at Keast Oval in Parkes and were in early trouble losing Ned Glasson, Xzavier Johnson and Ethan Brown before Jax Dunn and Ollie Hazell stabilised the innings.
Forbes' total was moving along steadily with these two, some good running and the help of some extras.
Their dismissal saw Hamish Whitty step up and with a game high 23 compile a match-winning partnership with Henry Hall (6) in his first competitive game.
Whitty was then ably supported by his brother Nate and Holly Maslin before returning from his compulsory retirement to push Forbes' total to 96.
Parkes' innings started disastrously losing Tim Longhurst in the first over before Sam Yelland steadied the ship briefly.
Forbes continued to take wickets regularly throughout the innings, with some excellent line and length bowling from Holly Maslin and Manny Dedgeling.
Ollie Hazell in probably his finest spell for the year continued the rout before some resistance from Yelland and Sam Hunt at the end saw Parkes dismissed for 36 just after the drinks break as the day really started to heat up.
Forbes will continue the defence of their premiership on February 3.
Lachlan Under 12s: At a representative level, Forbes has three players in the Lachlan Under 12s: Ned Glasson Xzavier Johnson and Jax Dunn with Holly Maslin also representing the western girls Under 12s team.
Lachlan is yet to win a game but have pushed Mudgee and Orange before also going down to Dubbo Sunday December 3 and our juniors have put in some outstanding efforts.
Ned Glasson scored 94, hitting 12 fours, off 104 balls against Orange and 43 against with nine fours against Mudgee.
In the same game Xzavier Johnson returned the excellent figures of one for four off two overs as well as a run out.
In the final game, Glasson's spell of two for 28 off eight overs was not enough to contain the Dubbo batsmen and Johnson had an outstanding opening spell, one for 22 off five overs.
Glasson contributed 21 off 20 balls in the run chase however Lachlan could not score quickly enough to haul in Dubbo's total.
As wicket keeper Jax Dunn has played brilliantly during his two games.
Holly Maslin's Western girls remain undefeated, with Holly taking two wickets for 11 against Bathurst and two for 25 against Dubbo.
