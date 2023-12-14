Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Blaze Aid's push to finish flood fencing fix: can you help?

By Madeline Blackstock
December 15 2023 - 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blaze Aid's push to finish flood fencing fix: can you help?
Blaze Aid's push to finish flood fencing fix: can you help?

After 12 months and 93.75km of fencing BlazeAid is preparing to pack up Forbes camp in January 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.