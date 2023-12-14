Blaze Aid's push to finish flood fencing fix: can you help?

After 12 months and 93.75km of fencing BlazeAid is preparing to pack up Forbes camp in January 2024.
Max and Jude Robbins, new coordinators of the Forbes BlazeAid camp, are calling for locals to help with this last push to finish fixing flood-damaged fences on registered properties by the end of January.
Whether you can help on properties or by supporting the camp, they'd welcome you to get in touch at the Ben Hall Shears base.
"Locals who wish to give a day or even half a day can bake a cake, make a meal, assist in lunch and dinner preparations, cleaning or come and help us pack, there is a volunteer job for everyone," Jude said.
Blaze Aid volunteers have so far completed flood fencing repairs on 46 properties, with 26 to complete.
There are already 15 volunteers signed up to help out during January, coming from as far afield as Victoria and South Australia, but there is always room for more as there is a huge amount of pack-up to be done along with fencing.
Coordinators would also love to hear from property owners who might have registered early, but haven't been in touch recently.
Please contact Judy on +61 405 194 647 to update the team on your property needs.
BlazeAid is also on the hunt to secure a storage shed in the Central West, to serve as a base for the not-for-profit organisation in the region.
This storage shed will make moving trailers and equipment from each camp easier so the team is ready to respond to this region. If you can help, please contact Judy.
The BlazeAid Forbes camp will be hibernating from Tuesday, December 19 to the start of January 2024 for Christmas, then they'll be back in force.
"We are still here and we are still going but we are beginning to pack down," Jude said.
If you are keen to lend a hand or to confirm your registration with Blaze Aid please contact Judy on her mobile as soon as possible and confirm the dates.
