Cricket 17s lead into Christmas break, as rep players make headlines

Despite a slow start to the season Forbes Sportspower U17s are heading into Christmas on top of the table - although a bye this weekend could see Condobolin level the pointscore.
In Round 1 Forbes went down to Condobolin. Paddy Ryan took two for 11 off three overs as Condo batted to a very handy 7/125.
With the bat, Tom Glasson 31 not out, Archie McDonald 22 and Joe Nicholson 18 edged Forbes towards Condo's total, but the overs ran out with Forbes 12 short.
Forbes gained their first win of the year over Parkes, at Parkes, in Round 2, then got their own back when Condobolin came to Forbes in Round 4.
An outstanding 3/11 off three overs from this year's vast improver Isaac Page was backed up by Paddy Ryan 3/12 off four overs to contain Condo to 89.
The hosts got off to a flying start with the bat, Archie McDonald finishing 25 not out off 20 balls, Glasson made 17n/o and Page a very handy 14n/o to cap off a man of the match performance.
Parkes returned to Forbes in Round 6 to halt Forbes' progress.
Forbes started well with Mcdonald (24) and Dempsey O'Connell (26) laying the foundations of a defensible 6/101.
Page took two for seven off three overs and Mayo two for 15 off three overs, and the return of Hamish Nicholson behind the stumps was very handy for the Forbes team, but Parkes got home with an over-and-a-half to spare.
The final week before Christmas saw a top-of-the-table clash with Condobolin.
Forbes batted first and McDonald (28), O'Connell (12) and Glasson (11) built a strong early innings, with a total of 102.
Some tight bowling from Joe Nicholson and Dempsey O'Connell tied the hosts' innings down and Smith (two for 14 off two) Mayo, Nicholson and McDonald all took wickets.
Some tidy bowling from Glasson restricted Condobolin to five runs off the final over for Forbes to win by 7.
Lachlan 17s: At the representative level, Forbes has four players in the Lachlan under 16s team.
Lachlan got away to a strong start in their first game against Dubbo Blue, having Dubbo in trouble early before the middle order led by Cooper Townsend (45) and Billy Cayton (23) combined.
Joe Nicholson (13 off three overs) and Condo's Cartright (two for 12 off four overs) held back the Dubbo innings before Glasson and Dempsey O'Connell took two wickets each in their second spells to finish the Dubbo innings at 174.
Sam Rayner of Parkes (two for 37 off seven overs) bowled an excellent spell of leg spin for the first game of the year and was probably unlucky not to have more.
Lachlan got away to a good start before the serious injury of Nate Vincent (19 off 16) and the loss of Nicholson for first ball duck and Glasson (8).
An outstanding innings by Ewan Moody of Parkes - 94 off 72 balls including 15 fours and two sixes - had Dubbo reeling.
The game seemed to be in the bag until Moody was unlucky to be dismissed with two runs needed.
In Lachlan's next game at Orange some outstanding bowling from Nicholson and Condobolin's Cartwright had Orange in trouble at 4/35 before Lachlan took their foot off the throat.
An outstanding 99 from Griffith and 48 from Honeysett blew Lachlan's change bowling apart and O'Brien (38) helped finish the Orange innings 251, but Nicholson (6/42 off 10) was outstanding in two spells and the team looks forward to him leading the way with the ball again.
Lachlan's next game is scheduled for Sunday February 4 against Dubbo White.
From Lachlan, Joe Nicholson and Tom Glasson have been selected in the Western Plains Outlaws Under 16s.
Nicholson has had representative football commitments however Glasson has made the Western Zone team following the Outlaws' domination of Central West in four games in November.
Western Zone had a convincing win over Southern Districts, then a nail-biter against Riverina where victory came with a six on the final ball under lights. Illawarra handed them their first defeat in a 50-over match.
The Bradman carnival continues in early January when Western Zone will take on country representative teams from Northern NSW
