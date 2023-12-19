Eugowra Hospital Auxiliary shares in Christmas lunch

Members of Eugowra Hospital Auxiliary held their Christmas luncheon at the Fat Rock Cafe and Bakehouse .
President Bev introduced the UHA regional representative Kim Jones of Condobolin who gave a brief overview of the year's activities including the regional conference which was held at Canowindra.
Becv then welcomed Kylie Shepherd who is the new nurse unit manager at the Eugowra MPS.
Kylie read a report from Matthew McGrath, health service manager, who was unable to be present.
He outlined and thanked member of the auxiliary for their efforts raising funds for the purchases and outlined planned purchases for the future.
Bev then presented Kerry O'Malley and Gwenda Rue with gifts to mark their retirement from the UHA and thank them for their many years of committed service to the organisation.
The ladies enjoyed their meal and one another's company.
