Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Eugowra Hospital Auxiliary shares in Christmas lunch

Updated December 20 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eugowra hospital auxiliary gathered for a Christmas lunch. Picture supplied
Eugowra hospital auxiliary gathered for a Christmas lunch. Picture supplied

Members of Eugowra Hospital Auxiliary held their Christmas luncheon at the Fat Rock Cafe and Bakehouse .

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.