From the mayor's desk: Exciting day as first sod turned at Spooner Oval

This week was a huge week for our community as the first sod was turned signalling the construction phase of the Spooner Oval redevelopment.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A larger grandstand will be warmly welcomed by spectators at sports and events staged there, and new changeroom facilities is a definite nod to the growing popularity of, and recognition for, females in sports.
Early earthworks should be completed by Christmas and tenders will be called for the remainder of the work to start next year.
Council is proud to support development of facilities like these in Forbes - it is well supported by studies that sports and the sense of community is so important to mental and physical health and wellbeing, and we love that Forbes is so active!
Congratulations and thank you to all involved in the running of last week's Christmas Carnival and Carols by Candlelight, especially the dedicated Events team here at Council.
It was exceptionally hot and trying conditions on both days, but the events were, as always, amazing and was a true celebration of the season and our community. So many people out enjoying the entertainment, catching up with friends, shopping and supporting local.
Investigation works by Martinus on the Inland Rail expansion between Parkes and Stockinbingal have also started at Forbes' Wyndham Ave, and will continue into February next year. Anyone looking for further information can contact Martinus directly or check out their socials.
Such a massive project that will only bring further development and transport solutions to our regions - a boon to farmers, graziers, manufacturers and the like, and also for Council's Central West Industrial Park development.
We are running the last of our employment recruitment campaigns to fill positions in a Council that is growing with the town.
This is a great time for you to kickstart your career in local government, there are always opportunities for growth and learning, we are a flexible employer and our staff are second to none. For more information on the positions that are available head to our website.
Until next week, God bless
Phyllis Miller OAM - Forbes Mayor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.