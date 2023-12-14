Very special guests at 2023 Forbes Christmas Carnival

There were jumping castles, bungee trampolines, rides, games and so much more at the 2023 Forbes Christmas Carnival.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Kids loved the yabby races, teacups and of course the chance to share their wish list with Santa as businesses opened their doors late and extra stalls brought Christmas gift ideas to Forbes.
It was all part of the Find it in AMAZING Forbes this Christmas campaign - and so is the chance to win a share in $20,000 in Why Leave Town cards.
If you're shopping locally, make sure that you get your entries in - just scan the QR code when you shop - because the big prizes are drawn Saturday December 23.
There are still six $500, one $1500, two $2500 and one $5000 winner to be drawn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.