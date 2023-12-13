Water restrictions for Forbes after power failure stops filtration plant

Forbes residents need to restrict their water use after power failure at the water filtration plant caused by Wednesday night's storm.
Forbes Shire Council advises that immediate Level 5 Water Restrictions have been implemented as an emergency measure.
Residents are advised that water usage is restricted to household domestic use only, being showers, toilets, washing machines and drinking water only until the situation is resolved by Essential Energy.
This may take up to 48 hours to resolve, so it is imperative that residents conserve water, the council has said in a statement.
Essential Energy is working on the issue to restore full power to the plant.
Council appreciates your understanding and will keep the community updated as it is by Essential Energy.
