Forbes dancers' success on physie national stage

Two Forbes dancers have made the semi-finals at their national competition.
Emily Riches and Maddison Hornery were two of 15 dancers from Lachlan Valley United Physical Culture Club who competed in Sydney, after qualifying from central west zone.
Emily in the 11 years and Maddison in the 12s then went on to gain the attention of the judges: from four to six heats of 18 performers each.
Teacher and Head Associate for the club Louise Donnelly was delighted with all the girls' performances.
In physie, the dancers take the floor to perform set choreography across five different dance styles. They're in a heat of 18 on the floor at one time, although judged individually.
It was an outstanding effort to be selected to progress to the next level, in the top 32 in the country, Ms Donnelly said.
"It's really important that their technique is good but that performance is really good - otherwise they're lost on the floor," she said.
"The girls learn five different routines: every 11-year-old girl across Australia learns the same five routines set and choreographed by BJP.
"As teachers and students we drill and train them - working on their technique and development, their floor presence, their performance presence, and everything."
That set choreography for each age group is designed to be safe and age appropriate, Ms Donnelly said, from the two-year-olds who start in the preschool class through to the over-70s.
Emily and Maddison have both been studying physie for years, and their hard work has been recognised.
Maddison started physie in Forbes when she was only two, and is extremely dedicated, Ms Donnelly said.
She's qualified for nationals before and this is actually the second time she's been selected in that top 32.
Emily joined the Forbes club when she was six and her family came back to Forbes.
She too, lives and breathes the sport, Ms Donnelly said.
The club is extremely proud of them and all their dancers, a number of whom competed at the national level for the first time.
"Making a final at zone level or the top 32 in Australia is incredible," Ms Donnelly said.
Physie isn't like swimming or running where the clock tells a competitors they've shaved seconds off their time for that distance, but their teacher saw her students step up to the new level of competition.
"I really feel there were some amazing, beautiful personal bests in the girls making it to that level," Ms Donnelly said.
"There were some beautiful performances: getting that bit more flexibility, that bit more height in their kicks or their leaps or something that I've never seen them do in class.
"The girls did our club very proud in the way they performed on stage and off stage."
