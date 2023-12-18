Outstanding HSC results give Forbes High dux more options to consider for future

Forbes High School dux Claire Little is considering a wider range of options for 2024 after getting a pleasant surprise when her HSC results were released.
Claire was particularly delighted with her subject results, which were released about 5.30am on Thursday, with a Band 6 in Metal a highlight - particularly as her classmate in that subject also ranked in the top band.
"We had an amazing teacher, Mr Moore," Claire said, giving him credit for their achievements.
Claire's major work, which along with an 80-page portfolio is worth 60 per cent of the grading, was a height-adjustable work bench.
It's currently got pride of place in the loungeroom but it will be put in the shed and put to good use by Claire and her dad Andrew, who are keen competitive drag racers.
Through her academic commitments Claire continued getting away to the track through the 2023 racing season and enjoyed it immensely.
"I certainly tried to keep a balance," she said after the release of results.
"I knew from the start that I didn't want to switch everything else off that I cared about, getting away for a few weekends to race was so nice."
As for her plans for 2024, Claire is letting her results sink in and considering her options for university study.
"I had a tentative plan but I have more opportunities," she said.
Forbes High School principal Kathleen Maksymczuk congratulated all Year 12 students and their teachers on their achievements - the school community was elated with the HSC results.
"As a school, we are really maintaining a strong trajectory of growth in HSC results and I am incredibly proud of everything our students and staff have achieved," she said.
They're locking in their plans for 2024 and beyond, whether that involves university or other pathways.
"They are all on track to take the next step in their journey," Mrs Maksymczuk said.
It's not to be forgotten that the Class of 2023 had significant disruption through flood and COVID-19 through some foundational senior schooling years before their HSC.
"They have done incredibly well with this adversity in those foundational years - they had some challenges but they have worked together," Mrs Maksymczuk said.
