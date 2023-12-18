HSC results are out: University and work offers come through for Red Bend's Class of 2023

Red Bend Catholic College's Class of 2023 is celebrating after the release of the 2023 Higher School Certificate results.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Students achieved a total of 18 Band 6 results in subjects including Music, Mathematics Standard, Agriculture, Biology, Food Technology, Design and Technology, Legal Studies, Studies of Religion l and ll and Construction.
Red Bend Catholic Collage 2023 Dux, Jack Jessep, achieved a band 6 result in Construction and an ATAR of 93.15.
"I am overall very pleased with my results," he said on Thursday.
"I was pretty relieved and very surprised when I received my ATAR and the call from Mr Dwyer telling me I'm Dux, I wasn't expecting that."
Jack has applied to the Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra, and will be watching the mail for a letter of offer.
This consists of three years of training, with Jack planning to complete a Bachelor of Business.
"It's a big leadership opportunity, it's something I've always wanted to work on and valued," he said.
"My brother is also in the Army and it looks like something I would really enjoy, being active and getting out there and doing something different."
Classmate Madeleine Cannon is also celebrating outstanding results, and firming up her plans for the future after achieving above the ATAR requirement for the UNSW Rural Medical Program she had interviewed for.
"I'm very very stoked!" Madeleine said.
"I needed a minimum of 91.95 to be eligible for the course I want to go into, so it was a huge relief.
"I'm thinking about going into Pediatric Oncology after I complete my study but this could change once I get to try out multiple different areas of medicine."
Madeleine's subjects were Chemistry, Biology, Advanced Mathematics, Advanced English and Studies of Religion ll which she achieved a band 6 in.
Ronald Barker, who will be heading to the University of Sydney to study a Bachelor of Science, achieved the results he was looking for.
"I'm feeling great, I'm overall very happy with my results," Ronald said.
"Hopefully from this I can go into either medical or materials science or chemistry."
College captain Grace Taylor achieved a 90.90 ATAR with Band 6 results in her subjects of Legal Studies, Mathematics standard and Studies of Religion l.
"Legal Studies was my best and most favorite subject as I want to be a lawyer," Grace said.
"I have early entry into the University of New South Wales to do Law and Psychology but my top pick is the University of Melbourne to do Arts with a major in Psychology and then Law as a graduate degree but I am still waiting to hear back from them.
"I was so relieved when I got my results."
Grace found the trial HSC exams a challenge - and was relieved by the final Higher School Certificate exams.
"I didn't step out of any exams felling like I have failed so that was a huge relief," she said.
Ilee Connors was celebrating a Band 5 in Design and strong results in Visual Arts and Ancient History: she will be studying fashion for two years at the Whitehouse Institute of Design.
"Hopefully I will be doing some really cool runways," she said.
"My passion for fashion started at a really young age, I use to do my dress-ups and runways all the time as a kid and I absolutely love fashion dolls as they are a summary of my work and what I want to do."
Principal Stephen Dwyer said the College was extremely proud of all students and their achievements.
Fifty eight students applied for university and 57 had received early offers before the results were released.
Throughout 2023, there were 11 students on regular weekly Work Studies placements or VET placements in a variety of industries, including administration, agriculture, mechanical, electrical, construction and plumbing.
Six of these students have been offered full-time employment in 2024 as apprentices and or trainees and another 28 students have been offered full time employment.
The class of 2023 also enjoyed successes in the artistic, cultural and sporting domains of the College.
"We are extremely proud of our students and what they have achieved across all levels of achievement," Principal Stephen Dwyer said.
"Their dedication, hard work, and resilience have culminated in success that deserves to be celebrated.
"The HSC results are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their learning, and I am immensely proud of their accomplishments."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.