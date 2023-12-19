Sanderson a winner on hot weekend of golf

Last weekend the Forbes golfers were thinking of the Christmas festivities and keen to bring cheer to the table.
The forecast hot weather encouraged most players to get out early, which proved the wisest choice for the winners.
The competition was an Individual Stableford, with the prizes of a full ham provided by Woolworths Forbes.
The field was slightly down at 51 players, but all were keen to take home the bacon.
The Div-1 winner was Ken Sanderson with a score of 37 points.
He started well scoring 2's and 3's pointers 'ad infinitum' on the front-9, but the heat got to him on the back-9 and he staggered home with three 1-pointers in the last four holes.
He was sure his score would not be competitive and was pleasantly surprised to get the news, although the small fridge in his caravan may not cope.
The runner-up was Paul Kay with 36 points.
He seemingly has his new driver under control, which led to a fairly even scoring prowess on each half.
He was looking good with a strong finish but untimely 1-pointers on the 15th and 18th holes broke his culinary dreams.
The Div-1 winner produced the best score of the day, and was seemingly unaware of the prize on offer.
Chet Read has improved steadily over recent months and this time put it all together to score 40 points.
A wipe on the 2nd hole barely dented his 22 points, and he maintained good effort on the back-9 to finish with 7 points on the last three holes.
Runner-up was Charlie Goodsell (Parkes) who was looking to make a hit-and-run job on the ham prizes.
He also had steady halves with one wipe on each half and only one 1-pointer overall. But improvements on those holes would not have closed the gap to the winner.
The ball sweep went to 32 points on count back, going to: 36 - G Newport; 35 - C Alley, G Webb; 34 - J Ridley, S Uphill, J Wright, P Duke; 33 - T Griffiths, G Hooper, H Callaghan, M Watts; 32 - D Lickess and T Morgan. The only visitor was Charlie Goodsell from Parkes.
The NTPs went to: 9 th - Mark Watts; 18 th - Phil Wells, neither of whom nabbed their '2'.
In fact, there were no 2's scored at all. We do remind all players to complete their paperwork.
Not only on their score card but also on any marker cards around the course, like the NTP card.
One player later in the day played a magnificent shot to the 18th, with his ball finishing well inside the NTP marker and a certain winner.
Although he missed his birdie putt he was pleased with an easy par, thinking he had the NTP prize.
But he had forgotten to mark his name on the score sheet, and when advised later succumbed to unintelligible speech and accusations towards his playing partners.
That is yet another lesson in the story of life for Terry Griffiths.
The 3rd -hole Super pin was won by Phil Duke, who thought he had no chance.
His shot finished at 5.00 metres from the pin, and he fully expected that to be easily beaten.
But it stood the test of time and he prevailed when most other players could not find the green.
A major impediment to low scoring was the greens.
They were in very good condition after the deluge during the week, but the water and the high temperatures only served to notch up the grass growth.
As you stood there waiting for your turn to putt you could see the grass grow!
With a large portion of the field playing early, the dew on the greens only served to add another complication.
A player needed to read the line, judge the effect of the grass, add in any effect of dew, re-assess the line as a result of the possible slowing down caused by the grass and dew, judge the amount of effort required, and re-adjust the line because of the extra speed in the putt.
Who said golf was an easy game?
Work on the greens was negated by Saturday.
Numerous times putts for birdies and pars stopped quite short, and not agonisingly short, thus affecting the scoring.
Many groups had situations where each of their first putts stopped well short of the hole.
There was much muttering under the breath.
And knee knocking when the second putt was longer than hoped for and needing a bit of "umph" to get to the hole.
Sometimes it was too much and the ball sailed past the hole at speed, waving as it went.
Other players did not need to feel anguish on the greens as they had encountered trauma down the fairway.
Laurie O'Connor was seen to be playing his 4th shot on the 1st hole only metres ahead of the red tee markers.
His first shot had gone OB, then his 'reload' had struck a tee and rebounded amazing so far backwards.
The upshot was a double-par to start the day.
The ball of Les Little has reached the highest level of Fly Buy points.
Almost all of his shots were very banana-shaped, resulting in the ball travelling a long way while not progressing far down the fairway.
This shape of shot did help him get around the corner on the 6th, and out of the trees on the 12th.
Other bad luck stories included Doug Churchill.
His worst shots were not on the green, but the 'chunk chunking' he did along every fairway.
It was so bad his playing partners thought there was a strange sound emanating from his cart.
George Falvey did an unusual thing.
He plonked his ball in the water on the 9th, the first time in nearly a year to do so.
Luckily he did not need resuscitation after the shock.
And Peter Barnes' driver was on vacation. It did nothing good all day.
There were not enough entries for the 9-hole Stableford Medley comp on Saturday.
A few players did venture out, and ultimately enjoyed the course for the full 18 holes.
Here is the News:
This week was the last of the sponsored events for the calendar year.
The next sponsored event is the Monthly Medal in January 2024.
Throughout the festive season the competitions will be Stableford medleys.
Players are to note that the golf course will be closed on Christmas Day, so you shall have to wait until Boxing Day to try out your golfing equipment Christmas gifts.
Speaking of golf equipment, mark in your diary the next Golf Equipment Demo day.
This is set for 6 Feb 2024 when Taylor-Made will be showcasing some of their new 'stuff'.
It is funny to see Head Pro Will get so excited when he talks about the new equipment coming.
You may be interested to know that previous Head Pro Adam Demidjuk has been able to play in a few Pro-Ams around Sydney.
His latest outing saw him finish tied 2nd on a very testing Ryde-Parramatta layout.
Our local star, James Grierson finished tied 10th in the same event.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday Dec 23 is an 18-hole Stableford Medley, with a 9-hole Stableford Medley held on Sun 24 Dec. Looking further ahead, 18-hole Stableford Medleys are scheduled for Tuesday 26 and Saturday 30 December, with a 9-hole Stableford Medley set for Sunday 31 December.
- By Short Putt
The 10th Round of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw some close results but not much re-shuffling of positions on the leader board.
The warm weather was good for golf, with the barest of interruptions by Wednesday's storm.
All but one team managed to get games in.
The course played well but the greens were a challenge with the prolific grass growth.
This week there was only one low score below 100, that being a 96 by the Foxes (Gp 4).
This week, along with the results we also distributed a copy of the rules.
This is to remind players about the options they have for OB, Penalty Areas and high scoring.
Read these to ensure you are doing the correct thing.
Four games this week were won by a point or less.
Another four games had margins of less than 10 points.
The closest win this week was by Murray's Mates (110) over Flip Floppers (110.5), with Forbes Auto, EHAG and Postie recording one point wins.
The Best member nett score was made by Steve Betland (LIV) with 32 nett on count back.
The Best non-member nett score was made Jack Janetzki (Foxes) with 29.5 nett.
The ball sweep went to 36 nett on count back.
Balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.
At this stage there are no unbeaten teams in the comp.
The leaders on the Leader Boards all seem to have a good margin of 4 points or more, but this can easily be wiped out.
The current leaders are: Gp1 - Murray's Mates, Gp2 - Essential Energy, Gp3 - Still Trying and Gp4 - Misfits.
We shall see if their form holds after the New Year.
Players are reminded that over the Xmas - New Year break they can play games ahead for the first two rounds in January.
The next round commences on Jan 8 2024.
So you can play ahead for Rounds 11 and 12, if you know you shall be away during that time.
Don't forget to use the sunscreen provided at the 1st and 10th tees, and insect repellent to repel the flies.
Enjoy your Christmas festivities and come back stronger than ever.
- By Smooth Swinger
Catch us if you can' could well be the catch-cry from Parkes veteran golfers John Dwyer and Peter Bristol after the first round of the 36-hole twin-towns Christmas competition played in Parkes last Thursday.
A record score in stableford points was well with-in reach for John who missed three, four or even five putts with-in a couple of feet but was still able to score and lead with 43 points.
Sitting on his heels is 'sparring partner' and club mate Peter, undoubtedly one of the longest hitter in Lachlan Valley vets golf recording 39 points while having to settle for a miss on one hole with his ball unable to be found 'on or near' the fairway in play.
Still a long way to go with the Greg Webb and Peter Grayson sponsored final round to be played in Forbes this Thursday where noms will be taken from 8.30am for a 9am shot-gun start.
There are plans for a day's competition in conjunction.
With the field well spread out behind best of the rest appear to be another Parkes vet in Nym Dziuba along with Forbes' Barry Shine on 37 points then the Forbes couple of Kim Herbert and Greg Webb sit on 36 points. It appears a miracle for any other to win.
In the spirit of the festive season the Parkes club staged a 'blind 4BBB aggregate' competition in conjunction with best Gordon Pritchard (P) and Greg Webb (F) with 71 points from Ken Sanderson (F) and Peter Bristol (P) 70, John Dwyer (P) and Barry Parkes (F) 70, Richard Hamilton and Tony Hendry (both P) 68, Ted Morgan and Peter Grayson (both F) 67.
In the sweep all players received ball.
While the twin-towns season has finished Parkes did have bragging rights in the shield scoring 224 points from their best six individual scores out of 14 reps to Forbes' (16 reps) on 204 points.
Nearest the pins, 4th A grade Barry Parker (F), B grade Gordon Pritchard (P), 11th A grade Nym Dziuba (P), B grade John Dwyer (P).
Bogan Gate's perpetual winner and Forbes vet Steve Edwards again stole the show last Tuesday in the 12 hole comp with 28 points from Neil Herbert on 27.
Thirteen played.
Looking for a game in the best part of the day on Tuesday? Well, be at the Po Shop around 9am and you're in.
