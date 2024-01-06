Pilot's special mission: Santa flies in to Eugowra for Carols

A very special guest made a flying trip to Eugowra on Saturday.
Little locals turned out in droves to greet Santa Claus, flown in for Carols by the Creek celebrations in a helicopter.
It was an incredibly meaningful delivery - and for helicopter pilot Dean Brus from Orange Helicopters as much as anyone.
He was involved in the air response to last year's devastating flood event and was happy to make this magical mission happen when approached by coordinators from Eugowra Events and Tourism.
"It was awesome," Dean said.
"We had three helicopters working (on 14 November 2022) so it holds a soft spot for me.
"I grew up in the Forbes / Garema area so I've seen a few floods ... but nothing comes close to what we witnessed at Eugowra last year, that's for sure."
Orange Helicopters didn't have a winch crew on but were heavily involved in coordination and the transport of people from the Eugowra showground to Orange, as well as those stranded on farms or roads cut in every direction.
"It was pretty surreal actually, there was a lot going on," he said.
It's been wonderful for him to get back to Eugowra since then, first visiting with radio identity Macca earlier this year.
Dean was delighted to catch up with people - and overwhelmed by the gratitude they expressed, which he has shared to all those he knows were involved that day.
"To fly Santa in was very special: there was a very good crowd and it was very well supported," he said.
Santa made a couple of fly-bys and sounded the siren, which this chopper is equipped with for fire response, as anticipation from the crowd built up.
The team stayed on site throughout Santa's visit, the ground crew showing kids the chopper and letting them sit in it before they then collected their visitor and whisked him home to the North Pole.
