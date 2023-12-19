Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Eugowra family home for Christmas, and it feels wonderful

Updated December 19 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel, Noah, Isla and Jessica Eijkman are delighted to be home for Christmas.
Nigel, Noah, Isla and Jessica Eijkman are delighted to be home for Christmas.

A Eugowra family is home for Christmas, just a little more than 12 months after their home was destroyed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.