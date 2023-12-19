Eugowra family home for Christmas, and it feels wonderful

A Eugowra family is home for Christmas, just a little more than 12 months after their home was destroyed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Nigel and Jessica Eijkman, with Noah and Isla, are feeling happy and lucky to be settled back into their rebuilt home in the lead up to this year's holidays.
A brand new festive Bingo and Bluey have pride of place on the front verandah and the kids have had the joy of decorating their new Christmas tree.
This holidays, they'll be able to welcome in family who came to help in the aftermath of the flood disaster - and they can't wait.
The rebuilding has exceeded all expectations after the family was rescued by helicopter from a tree at the end of their street on 14 November 2022.
Never expecting to be affected by flooding, the Eijkmans were in their loungeroom when one of the kids noticed the water was flowing down the street that morning.
They immediately got in their ute and headed to the showground, but the water came over the bonnet and the car began to float.
Their car was struck by a moving house - broken off its piers by the force of the water - and eventually pushed up against a tree which they were able to climb into, clinging to little Noah.
Jess had been able to hold onto her phone and was able to phone her boss, and a police rescue helicopter was eventually dispatched to effect the tricky rescue from the tree.
The devastation they returned to was dreadful.
"We were actually pretty impressed we still had a house," Nigel said.
"We had an extra house on our front lawn and one down the road, so we were very lucky," Jess said.
They've been living in a pod in recent months - a wonderful upgrade from the caravan they called home for six months - and they're grateful to have been home on their property with their dogs.
It's good to be home, however.
"We're really grateful to all our trades, lots of local people, they did an amazing job," Jess said.
The year that has been has forged a new appreciation of family and community, through the heartbreak.
"We've only lived in Eugowra for two years and I doubt we'll go anywhere for a while," Jess reflected on the "beautiful people" of the township.
"Togetherness," is what Nigel now values most.
"It's brought us stronger together as a family, nothing will break us now."
While the Eijkmans are home many others are not, and Reconstruction Authority Housing Taskforce Director William Gray said the organisation remained committed to each of those affected.
Some 270 caravans and pods have been rolled out in Eugowra and around the central west since the floods affected Cabonne, Forbes and Parkes last year.
"It's been really important to help people stay in their community while they undertake their rebuilding and think about what's next," Mr Gray said.
"It's really designed for up to two years but we are working to support residents as much as they need. We can work with residents to look at what the most optimal solution."
He extended the team's thanks to local communities for the warm welcome they've received in their work here.
"A big part of that is acknowledging that recovery takes time, it's different for everyone and we want to make sure we provide the support communities need on that recovery journey," he said.
"I just want to reiterate that the Reconstruction Authority are here for the long haul to ensure we see community through that process."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.