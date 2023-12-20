Forbes Flatlands Hang Gliding Championships return in 2024

World champions will take to the skies over our region when the Forbes Flatlands hang gliding titles return in the new year.
The nine-day competition launches January 16, with a practice one day earlier, with all the action based out of "Bill's Paddock", fondly named the Bill Moyes International Airport in honour of the competition's founder, north of Forbes airport.
Organiser Vicki Cain says registrations are rolling in and it's exciting to see that we will be welcoming international pilots once again to Forbes.
Three world champions will compete this year including the current Women's World Champion, Alexandra Serebrennikova coming from Austria, a previous Women's World Champion Francoise Dieuzeide-Banet coming from France and Attila Bertok, 2007 World Champion.
Some 40 pilots from 12 different countries including Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, UK, and the USA will be making their way to Forbes for the event.
The area holds the appeal of some of the most important features of a successful hang gliding competition including racing conditions with consistent and strong lift; landable terrain making for easy retrieval, and maximum number of flyable days.
"With the recent rains in the Forbes area, we are looking forward to some strong but smooth lift," Ms Cain said.
"The open flatlands allow for stress free flying no matter how low one gets when trying to snag that elusive thermal.
"Forbes provides the safest conditions for pilots with wide open lift areas allowing pilots to spread out without the problems of unfamiliar wind-altering obstacles."
Ms Cain said organisers are very thankful for the continued support of the Forbes Shire Council and the Forbes Aeroclub as without their support this competition would not be possible.
This year they are also delighted with the support of local businesses, receiving support for day prizes for competitors.
"Day prizes are presented at the morning briefing for the results of the previous day, the prizes will not only go to the winners of the day but also to pilots that have shown an outstanding result," Ms Cain said. "This can be in the form of a "PB" Personal Best flight for distance, length of flight or height achievement, or for a simple valiant sporting deed."
They have received fantastic support from the Vandenberg Hotel, Bernardi's, Woolworths, Isabel's Place, The Brew Coffee Bar and EG Group.
If there is anyone with a three to four bedroom house to rent out for the competition period, organisers would love to hear from you. Contact Vicki Cain 0410 331 883 or email fly@forbesflatlands.com
