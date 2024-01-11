Rural Aid returns to Eugowra to host community barbecue

Rural Aid hosted a community barbecue in Eugowra before Christmas, acknowledging the ongoing flood recovery and bringing support agencies to town.
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said it was Rural Aid's honour to give the hard-working community a "night off" by hosting a community barbecue.
Local musicians provided entertainment and a dozen support agencies provided face-to-face assistance.
"Rural Aid has been helping central west farmers long before last year's flood, and we'll continue to be here for them long after," Mr Warlters said.
"Through hay drops, financial assistance, wellbeing counselling, volunteer expeditions, water deliveries, and community events, Rural Aid has proudly stood with central west farmers when they've need us the most."
Rural Aid's efforts in the ongoing recovery of the region have been boosted by generous business partners. Newmont Cadia is a proud supporter of Rural Aid.
Cadia General Manager, Tom Lukeman, said Newmont was proud to be the funder of two fodder drops in the region, the first at Merriwa and the second at Tullamore.
"As well as assisting with the initial response, teams from our workforce have helped with community projects at Eugowra, Cudal and Molong this year. This has included repainting the Cenotaph in Eugowra and most recently, a garden and nature space project at Eugowra Public School," Tom said.
To register with Rural Aid, or to make a donation, visit: https://buyabale2023.ruralaid.org.au/
