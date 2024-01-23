Funds to help reduce water loss in Forbes, Parkes, Eugowra

Forbes is one of 10 areas to be part of the State's first regional water loss management centre.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The trial is being run by the NSW Government and Central West Joint Organisation of councils in efforts to bolster water security, saving water by finding and stopping leaks earlier.
Jethro Laidlaw, Manager of Water Efficiency at the Department of Planning and Environment, said the government has invested $900,000 to help reduce water loss across 10 local water utilities.
"We learnt a lot of valuable lessons during the last drought, which is why we are taking a new approach by co-designing a Regional Water Loss Management Centre with the JO that combines local expertise and know-how," Mr Laidlaw said.
"The hub will ensure local communities can share technology, equipment, and skills to reduce costs and improve water efficiency.
"It has a big focus on training staff and helping operators improve the way they manage their networks so they can stay on top of leaks and ensure the water they're taking from the environment makes it all the way to people's taps and showers."
Once completed, the Sceme will enable Forbes Shire Council to monitor the water distribution network through a series of flow meters.
Water Operators will be able to monitor online trends of water flows throughout a 24-hour period to possibly pinpoint leaks in certain areas within town.
The scheme will help Council understand which parts of town use the bulk of the water produced enabling Council to better understand its assets renewal program and main upgrades if needed.
Currently the project for Forbes is at a point where the flow meters are installed and waiting integration into Councils Scada network.
It's hoped the trial will allow a similar approach across the State.
"As part of this work, we have been rolling out a suite of water saving pilot projects over the past 18 months including water loss audits, leak detection, bulk meters, addressing water pressure issues and creating online training resources," Mr Laidlaw said.
"So far, we have unearthed 235 network leaks that have now been repaired saving more than 250 million litres of water in the Central West which is an incredible result, and the good news is that we still have six months of work to go."
The Central West water utilities include: Bathurst Regional Council, Cabonne Council, Cowra Council, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council, Oberon Council, Orange City Council, Parkes Shire Council, Lithgow City Council and Central Tablelands Water.
For more information, visit: https://water.dpie.nsw.gov.au/plans-and-programs/water-efficiency/regional-leakage-reduction-program
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.