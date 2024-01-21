Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Dedicated rescue paramedic named Forbes' Australia Day ambassador

Updated January 22 2024 - 9:49am, first published 8:00am
Highly decorated paramedic Mr Paul Featherstone is Forbes' 2024 Australia Day ambassador.
Mr Paul Featherstone, who dedicated more than 40 years to service as a paramedic and particularly in disaster response, has been announced Forbes' 2024 Australia Day ambassador.

Local News

