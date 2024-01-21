Dedicated rescue paramedic named Forbes' Australia Day ambassador

Mr Paul Featherstone, who dedicated more than 40 years to service as a paramedic and particularly in disaster response, has been announced Forbes' 2024 Australia Day ambassador.
Mr Featherstone joined NSW Ambulance in 1972, and has specialised in serving in the most treacherous situations.
He will be our special guest at Forbes' official Australia Day functions, beginning with the Rotary community breakfast at Lions Park from 7-10am, and at the evening's Party in the Park which commences 6pm by Lake Forbes.
Mr Featherstone's experience positions him as a specialist in situations where lives may be at stake, situations where perfect planning, quick assessment and responses are critical for the prevention of injury.
In the situations where injuries have occurred, Paul is skilled and equipped to access, treat, recover and transport injured individuals whether by foot, road, air or sea.
He conceived and developed the Special Casualty Access Team (S.C.A.T.) in 1986 and was a team leader in developing patient access methods and high levels of care in disaster.
Mr Featherstone helped rescue survivors of the Granville and Waterfall rail disasters, and the devastating Thredbo landslide in 1997.
He has had a role in aiding multiple victims from major emergencies tasked to the Forbes and Nyngan floods of 1990; Savoy Hotel Fire of 1975 and Granville rail crash of 1977; through to the Beaconsfield Mine Rescue in 2006.
From this real world experience, Mr Featherstone has developed unique training methods in high-risk areas, with strong emphasis on self-motivation and teamwork.
This is where Paul now focuses a great deal of his time and energy as a SCAT instructor in order to pass on his vast knowledge and skills in the training of new team members.
His work has been recognised with the the Distinguished Service Medal; The Australian Bravery Medal; The Humane Society's Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals; The Prince Phillip Helicopter Rescue award; and the Ambulance Service's highest award for bravery - twice.
Mr Featherstone, now retired, is our Australia Day ambassador and special guest on January 26 in Forbes to speak at morning and evening events.
