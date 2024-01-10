Calling young musicians to Overture auditions

Overture Youth Orchestra (a program run by UpStage Australia) is thrilled to announce its 2024 season featuring a partnership with Sydney Youth Orchestra.
This collaboration will see conductors from SYO working with the Overture Youth Orchestra at each rehearsal, culminating in a joint performance at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music in November 2024.
Established in 2021, the Overture Youth Orchestra was formed to provide performance opportunities for young musicians in rural and regional NSW.
Following a successful inaugural season, the 2024 program aims to elevate the talents of Central West musicians.
The orchestra rotates rehearsal venues across the central west.
They perform a wide range of music from classic symphonic works, new Australian compositions and well-known movie soundtracks.
The 2024 season includes four intensive rehearsal blocks and a variety of performance opportunities, including an immersion excursion to Sydney to collaborate with SYO.
Founder Jessica Westcott encourages all young musicians in the area to apply:
"We are just so excited to have created this opportunity for young instrumentalists," she said.
"I know there are wonderful kids in the Central West, and further afield, who are used to practicing their instruments at home, and we want to encourage them to apply as orchestras are an incredible environment to level up your playing.
"Plus we're proud of the high standard of our orchestra, and we're very excited to collaborate this year with the Sydney Youth Orchestra, Australia's best orchestra for young musicians.
"We know the opportunities from Overture in 2024 will be life changing to our young musicians."
Auditions are now open, offering young regional musicians an opportunity to enhance their skills, network, and gain performance experience.
Young musicians must be 25 years or under, have been playing their instrument for at least three years and must apply using a video link.
Applications have been extended to 31 January.
For more information and to apply for auditions, visit UpStage Australia's Orchestra Page: www.upstageaustralia.com.au/orchestra
