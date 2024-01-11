Summer stunner: Jemalong Irrigation district looking forward to good season

Summer crops in the Forbes district are thriving, with irrigators seizing the chance to plant out the largest area in a number of years with good water allocation.
Cotton and corn are growing well in what is set to be Jemalong Irrigation's biggest season since 2018, says the company's chairperson Nick Turner.
The irrigation district encompasses some 100,000 hectares of irrigation and dry farmland, with over 70,000 megalitres of water entitlements.
Jemalong Irrigation expects to divert 50,000 to 60,000 ML of water through its 300km of irrigation channels this season, Mr Turner said.
That's above the average 40,000 ML for the company, and it's certainly hoped it signals a good season for the district's growers after a number of tough years.
"This is the first summer (in several years) that our irrigators have had the opportunity to irrigate large-scale," Mr Turner said.
"The last two summers have been flood-affected so getting ground prepared for summer crop has been extremely tricky."
Those flood conditions did see general security water licence holders receive a 118 per cent water allocation in May 2023, so as conditions dried out through last year, planting of summer crops was able to proceed from October.
Those crops are now looking good.
"All reports are that the season's on track to be average or better," Mr Turner said.
"Everybody's should have enough water in their accounts to irrigate again next season as well, which is great for the Jemalong Irrigation district and also the valley."
In another encouraging development, Jemalong Irrigation has welcomed a number of large family farming businesses and corporate farming enterprises to the district and seen significant investment in the area.
Jemalong Irrigation, which is an unlisted public company, is now preparing for its AGM on February 28 and seeking nominations for directors.
Directors, who predominantly come from the farming sector, are elected by the shareholders to serve a four-year term.
Nomination forms can be collected from the Jemalong Irrigation office: contact Neil Toole on 6857 4201.
