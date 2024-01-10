Health in focus: 6 Tips for a balanced and happy lifestyle

Here are six essential tips for you to achieve a dream health lifestyle. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Maintaining a balanced and happy lifestyle should be something we all strive for. While it may seem difficult at times to attain this lifestyle when juggling busy schedules and dealing with constant digital connectivity, your health should always be in focus. Fortunately, this blog post has gathered six essential tips for you to achieve this dream lifestyle.

1. Regular exercise

Starting off simple yet effective, regular exercise creates the foundation of a balanced lifestyle. Not only does a routine of exercise maintain your physique, but it also significantly positively impacts your mood, ultimately reducing your stress. That is because physical activity releases endorphins, the chemical messengers that signal a good mood to your brain and body. It also combats the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle, such as weight gain, diabetes, or depression.

The average adult should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-intense exercise each week. It is most effective when mixing flexibility, aerobic, or strength training to target all parts of the body, but enjoying exercise will encourage you to continue a routine. Look for activities to do with friends or family to exercise while having fun.

2. Nurture a balanced diet

On top of regularly exercising, nurturing a well-balanced diet can help maintain your health and support optimal bodily functions. Your focus should be on varying your diet with nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. It is also important to keep your eye out on the amount of sugary snacks, caffeine, and processed foods you are consuming. Excessive amounts can lead to health problems if not kept in check or balanced out with healthy meals.

Beyond food eaten, a balanced lifestyle can be obtained by drinking sufficient amounts of water each day. Hydration is crucial for bodily functions like digestion and nutrient absorption, as well as overall cellular function. Ultimately, nurturing a balanced diet provides benefits to physical health as well as offers a positive impact on mental well-being.

3. Prioritise quality sleep

The amount and quality of your sleep can have a surprising impact on your overall health and happiness. Without a sufficient amount, you can subject yourself to detrimental effects like impaired cognitive function, increased stress levels, and fatigue, amongst others.

Quality sleep means 7-9 hours each night, achieved on a consistent schedule to regulate your internal clock. You can help send yourself off to sleep at night by creating a relaxing bedtime routine, avoiding electronics, and ensuring your environment is comfortable and conducive to rest. Give yourself a more positive and balanced lifestyle by getting a full night's rest every night.

4. Cultivate mental well-being

In the journey of a balanced and happy lifestyle, it is important to not forget your mental health. Keep yourself positive and well-centred by practising stress-reducing techniques like deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga. You can also regularly take breaks throughout the day to clear your mind of worries and reset your mind to a more positive state.

It is also important to make time during the day to enjoy activities you love. Even simple activities like a brisk walk or reading outdoors where you're receiving more light exposure can help with your mental well-being. Engaging in these activities can not only lift your mood but also relax you.



Further relaxation can be gained by seeking out support from your social circle or spending time with them. By prioritising yourself and self-care as needed, you can remain mindful of your thoughts and emotions to foster a positive and balanced mindset.

5. Protect your eyes with regular eye care

While our attempts to manage physical health typically focus on dieting and exercise, lesser-acknowledged areas such as eye health are just as crucial for a happy lifestyle. By incorporating good eye care practices, you can protect yourself from eye strain or diseases caused by ageing.

Remain mindful of environmental pollutants, the effects of age, and overexposure to screens as they affect your vision the most. Investing in proper lighting in your home or blue-light-blocking glasses are just a few examples of how you can mitigate the negative effects of these factors. You can also schedule regular check-ups with an optometrist, such as those found at 1001 Optometry, to detect and address potential issues early on, contributing to long-term eye health.

6. Foster healthy relationships

Human connections play a noticeable and crucial role in keeping us feeling balanced and happy. Fostering healthy relationships with friends, family, colleagues, and new people can help contribute to your happiness, especially when they support you or share your values.

Healthy relationships are known to provide emotional support, a sense of belonging, and even reduce feelings of loneliness. So be sure to take time out of your day to connect with loved ones by any means possible. After all, building and maintaining strong relationships is a key component of a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Conclusion

It is more than possible to achieve a balanced and happy lifestyle, it just requires work on your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. By following the steps above, you can create a foundation for a healthier and more fulfilling life.

