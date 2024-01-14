Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forbes gets all shook up for Elvis visitors

January 15 2024 - 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Visitors were keen to join the Jailhouse Rock party in Templar Street on Friday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.