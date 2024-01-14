Forbes gets all shook up for Elvis visitors

Visitors were keen to join the Jailhouse Rock party in Templar Street on Friday morning.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Tribute artists brought the music of Elvis to the stage and the Sydney Swing Katz tore up the dance floor.
The crowds, who came out early, were loving it all.
The Elvis Festival might be in Parkes but Forbes benefits with accommodation booked out and local venues were packed out with tribute artists
Shane Thomas, Vandenberg Hotel manager, said accommodation booked out weeks in advance and they had a full house
Locals Greg Hush and Mark Willis kicked off a huge weekend of music, the Van then welcoming tribute artists Rick Hudson to the stage.
"It was phenomenal, it was a really good weekend," Shane said.
Plenty of visitors along with locals headed to local venues to take in the entertainment of the era and the pub was pumping.
While the toes were tapping indoors all the rooms were so full the party spilled out doors.
"My wife and I, we dressed up a little bit because we rock 'n' roll ... it was packed so we ended up dancing on the front entrance," Shane said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.