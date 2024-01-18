$6.2 million Red Bend rail expansion officially open

A $6.2 million upgrade to the Red Bend rail siding is now open.
The works allow larger trains to exit the main line at the siding - just south of Forbes - to load and unload tonnes of grain.
The recently completed project has delivered an extra 400 metres to the siding, allowing a 48-wagon train to be loaded in two 24-wagon sections without encroaching on the main line.
Previously, the shorter siding length could only accommodate a 20-wagon train.
Nigel Lotz, General Manager of Operations at GrainCorp, said the GrainCorp site receives on average 120,000 tonnes per harvest season.
"It's important for local growers to have access to critical export markets as well as domestic customers in bigger years, and to be able to take advantage of the pricing benefits of a quick train cycle to the ports," he said.
"This can only be achieved through efficient rail services, which is why this rail loading capability is so important to the grains supply chain.
"Ultimately, when the industry can cut down transport costs this benefits consumers as well as growers."
The project has increased loading capacity and improved the cycle times of trained from up to 72 hours down to 36 hours.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison was in Forbes to officially cut the ribbon on the project.
The Red Bend rail improvement project was supported by a $5.14 million investment from GrainCorp, $970,000 from the NSW Government's Fixing Country Rail Program and an in-kind contribution of $90,000 from the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC).
It's estimated the Red Bend upgrade will divert 26,000 tonnes of grain annually from trucks to trains, which would remove an estimated 660 truck movements from Central West roads.
"In simple terms, a more efficient and sustainable freight transport helps everyone in the supply chain to reduce costs. This will ultimately benefit the consumer and their hip pockets," Ms Aitchison said.
Simon Ormsby, Group Executive Interstate Network, ARTC, said it would get produce to local and international markets more efficiently.
"It's good business for farmers and great for the community because it means more freight on rail and less trucks on our roads," he said.
