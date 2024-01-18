Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

$6.2 million Red Bend rail expansion officially open

January 18 2024 - 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A $6.2 million upgrade to the Red Bend rail siding is now open.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.