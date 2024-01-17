Success in the sun: "Righties" triumph for golf trophy

The Div-2 saw another good performance by a junior, being Liam Fraser. His 39 points, made up of a 19-20 split, was the best on the day. He had only 1 'miss', and managed to score well on each of the par-3's. Runner-up was John Ridley on 38 points, and also needing a count back. He had a 'miss' on the same hole as Liam, the same score on the back-9 but could not convert on the par-3's.