Success in the sun: "Righties" triumph for golf trophy

Sunny weather on the weekend pleased many golfers, as they engaged in their exercise after recent wet weather. They were also undaunted by the high water levels through the course, which did make for some awkward decisions.
On Saturday, the Competition was a Stableford Medley, sponsored by Steven Grallelis, with players vying for the 'Righties vs Lefties' trophy. The field of 78 players included 66 men, 10 ladies and 2 juniors. Many players played early to beat the heat, but all enjoyed the sun which helped to produce good scores.
The Div-1 was very competitive with three players finishing on 38 points, thus requiring a count back for winner and runner-up. The winner was Caleb Hanrahan. His ordinary start was bolstered by a scintillating back-9 where he shot 33 scratch and scored 21 points. Birdies on 13, 15 and 17 were very pleasing.
Runner-up was Phil Duke, an early player, who had an average front-9 but fired on the back-9. Unfortunately two 'misses' held him back to only 20 points. Ian Bown missed out despite also finishing with 20 points, but a bogey on 18 torpedoed his chances.
The Div-2 saw another good performance by a junior, being Liam Fraser. His 39 points, made up of a 19-20 split, was the best on the day. He had only 1 'miss', and managed to score well on each of the par-3's. Runner-up was John Ridley on 38 points, and also needing a count back. He had a 'miss' on the same hole as Liam, the same score on the back-9 but could not convert on the par-3's.
The ball sweep went to 34 points, going to: 38 - I Bown, B Woonton; 37 - S Kirkman, D Bayley; 36 - A McMillan, B Hayes, S Perry, J Wright; 35 - M Inder, P Barnes, S Betland, A Hogan, A Rees, B Chandler, Alf Davies, H Davidson; 34 - S Sallaway, G Falvey, J Bernardi, K Herbert. There were no visitors.
The NTP's went to: 9th - Men: A Dukes, Ladies J Judge; 18th - Men: A McMillan, Ladies: Nil. None of those players managed to convert for a '2'. The 3rd and 9th were most prolific, but Brendan Hayes managed a nice '2' on the 1st, while Phil Duke managed the lone '2' on the 18th.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Rob Webb with a shot to 223 cm. This was one of his better shots in recent games, and would have felt even better if he had converted for a '2', but alas it was not so.
The recent wet weather made for long conditions on the course. And the following flood from overland flow affected a number of areas on the course which created some interesting situations. But thankfully it was too hot for the mosquitos to venture out.
In some cases players needed to lay up before the penalty areas on the 13th and 14th, or decide to 'go for it'. It was 'even stevens' for what happened either way. Some of those who played safe and laid up before the water on 14th found their ball bounce forward and take a swim. Barry Shine was very good at finding such balls.
Some of those who 'went for it' on the 13th had a terrible time locating their ball among the long wet grass, and then trying to extricate it. There may be a few freebies in there once it dries out.
Here is the news:
Don't forget to put your name on the list in the Pro Shop if you are interested in CWDGA Pennants teams. The draw commences on Sunday 4 Feb for Div 1 and Sunday 18 Feb for Div 2 and 3. This is a good chance to play on different courses for free, and represent the Club.
The Summer Sixes competition re-commenced this week, with some teams carrying on their good form. Unfortunately not all teams managed to get a score in, but there is still time to make up the lost ground before the Finals.
Head Pro Will has organised a TaylorMade Equipment Demo day for Tues 6 Feb. This is a good chance to try out some of the new 'QI' clubs.
Also coming up is a Callaway Equipment day, scheduled for Tue 13 Feb. You may also get to see some of their new range of balls. Contact Will at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) for more details and to get your name down.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 20 Jan, will be an Individual Stroke event, sponsored by Steel Tech.
A Stroke event in Summer sounds harsh but the Forbes golfers are hardy souls and will manage with ease. And there is the usual 9-Hole Sunday Stableford Medley comp.
There is also a Stableford Medley scheduled for Jan 26 - Australia Day.
Despite dodging storms, unable to fish and have a game of golf Joe Davies Christmas/New Year break on the Gold Coast must have agreed with him as he blitzed the field with a round of 41 points to win the twin-towns veterans golf competition played at his home course Parkes last Thursday.
The hot and humid conditions did not deter the wily veteran who had three shots to spare from team mate John Fowler (38 points) which was his best score since returning late last year following an enforced lay-off.
But John was not alone on 38 points as he was awarded runner-up on a count-back from three Forbes golfers - Steve Uphill, Ted Morgan and Kim Herbert.
The encouragement award was also hotly contested with Forbes' Les Little getting the decision on a count-back from the Parkes pair of John Pearce and Graham Cook.
Forbes' Alf Davies and Les Little won the A and B grade nearest-to-pins on the first hole, while Ted Morgan (Forbes) and John Dwyer (Parkes) were the closest on the 11th.
Thirty-seven players contested the event - 18 from Forbes and 17 from Parkes - while the lone visitor was Terry Jordan from Toronto.
Forbes, thanks to a number of scores in the mid-30's made it consecutive wins in the twin-towns shield by 219 points to Parkes' 203.
The ball sweep went to 34 points with the winners as follows: 38 - Steve Uphill, Ted Morgan and Kim Herbert; 35 - Gordon Pritchard (P) and Stewart French, Tod Callaghan and Alf Davies (F); 34 - Lex Hodges (P) and Peter Grayson, Neil McMillan and Peter Dawson (F).
This week Forbes hosts the 18-hole event with a shot-gun start at 9am and nominations from 8.30.
Last Tuesday the 12 hole comp in Forbes welcomed a 'junior' in Tom Toohey who showed how to 'hit em' long and as organised Geoff Drane commented, 'shades of sporting talents displayed by his grandfather and legendary Eugowra league player Mark Toohey'.
He did not win, that went to the ever consistent Barry Parker with 25 points but only just with Ken Sanderson and Andrew Norton-Knight one shot back.
Looking for a game in the best part of the day on Tuesday? Be at the Po Shop around 9am and you're in.
By Smooth Swinger
The 11th Round of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition utilised scores from games played across the Xmas break. This enabled a number of opportunities for improvement, despite some interruptions by the weather.
The end result was that all but one team managed to get games in. There were three team scores under 100, with Forbes Auto Pretenders producing the best, an 87.
Two games this week were won by two points or less with the rest being comfortable wins. The closest wins this week were by Can a Hole in only their second win so far (100) over Essential Energy (101.5), and Cowhands (102) over Corn Stars (103.5).
The Best member nett score of 29.5 was made by Liam Fraser (Postie) on count back. The Best non-member nett score was made Richard Biles (Fbs Auto Pretenders) with 26 nett.
The ball sweep went to 34.5 nett on count back. Balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.
The leaders on the Leader Boards have extended their good margins to 5 points or more, with the current leaders not changing: Gp1 - Murray's Mates, Gp2 - Essential Energy, Gp3 - Still Trying and Gp4 - Misfits. Needless to say, a few slip ups and a surge during the next Bonus round may see some chasers take the lead.
Players are reminded that they can play games ahead for two weeks. So you can play ahead if you know you shall be away at all.
With the current conditions, not only is sunscreen important, provided at the 1st and 10th tees, but also a healthy application of insect repellent. Those mossies seem to have come out with a vengeance. Enjoy your golf.
