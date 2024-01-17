Cricket juniors fly representative flag

Forbes' young cricketers have been flying the flag through the summer, in representative competition from Dubbo down to Wollongong.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Tom Glasson's achievements for the Under 16s at the Youth Championships in Dubbo earned him selection in the Western team for the NSW Country Championships.
The Forbes wicketkeeper had limited opportunities with the bat, but kept extremely well to be named Western zone's most valuable player for the carnival.
Glasson took four catches and two stumpings as well as being involved in numerous run-outs.
In Western's contest against eventual winners north coast, he took a stumping, a catch and was involved in four run-outs.
Brother Mac Glasson along with Cayden Metzeling were in the Western Plains Outlaws Under 14s team for the Youth Championships prior to Christmas.
Both players had solid bowling efforts at the carnival with Glasson continuing to be very effective with his end-of-innings bowling and Metzeling very effective at restricting opposition run rates at times.
Metezling finished with five wickets for the carnival and Glasson three as the Outlaws finished fifth on the 14s ladder.
With the bat, Metzling had a carnival-high 31 against Greater Southern to stabilise the Outlaw's innings while Glasson's 19 off 25 against South Coast Copperheads helped them to a winning score in that match.
In the under 13s, bowler Max Douglass was a stand-out for the Forbes club.
He took four wickets in his campaign, including 2/11 off four overs against Central West; 1/7 off four overs against South East NSW and 1/6 off three against South Coast Copperheads.
The carnival really progressed Max's already tight and effective bowling, taking him up a level as the 13s finished their campaign third in the competition.
All rounder Dempsey O'Connell donned the representative colours in the 15s.
With limited opportunities O'Connell bowled tidily in good partnerships his effective bowling resulted in some key breakthroughs for the team, who finished sixth overall.
Ungarie's Harry Roscarel, well known in local cricketing circles, has helped NSW Country defeat Western Australia in the grand final of the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships.
Chasing 215 for victory, Roscarel and Gundagai's Saun Smith both contributed nicely with the bat with 50 runs apiece as NSW Country reached their winning total of 4-217 in the 43rd over.
The pair batted superbly alongside captain Lachlan Williams who top-scored for NSW Country with a match-winning knock of 70.
The duo also did their bit in the field with Roscarel taking two catches to dismiss WA captain Simon Budge (14) and tail-ender Wyatt Wilson (51) while Smith performed a stumping off the bowling of Jacob Curry to dismiss Franklin Stewart-Lough for four.
The local junior cricket competition resumes with school.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.