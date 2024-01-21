Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
One year and 103km of fencing on from flood, Blaze Aid volunteers are finishing up at Forbes camp

January 22 2024 - 6:00am
Wendy Carpenter, Pat Byron and Annette Robertson putting the finishing touches on a 492m stretch of new fence on a Forbes property devastated by the 2022 floods. Picture by Renee Powell
After 385 days working on flood recovery in Forbes, the last of our Blaze Aid volunteers are packing up their camp.

