One year and 103km of fencing on from flood, Blaze Aid volunteers are finishing up at Forbes camp

After 385 days working on flood recovery in Forbes, the last of our Blaze Aid volunteers are packing up their camp.
They've fixed more than 103km of fencing, completing work as requested on 90 properties - with a further 5km cleared at time of preparing for press.
The number of volunteers in camp varies week to week, but a total 4052 volunteer days have been served during the year-long camp. Their average age? 65.
This volunteer effort is nothing short of mighty, but each of those out working in the January heat in their finals weeks is dedicated to the task.
Pat Byron has come all the way from Medowie to join the final push to finish the flood repairs in and around Forbes and Parkes.
With Annette Robertson and Wendy Carpenter, he's putting the final touches on a 492m stretch of new fence on a property near Forbes in the second last week of work.
When they arrived just a few days ago, the fence was laid down and covered in flood debris.
The team, with as many as six people on site, has cleared and pulled the old fence down. The property owner slashed the area for them to work - and they've put in new posts and wires.
Pat was originally off the land and he knows how impossible it is to get around the sort of work required after a flood while still trying to manage the farm day-to-day.
This is the seventh or eighth Blaze Aid camp he's served on in as many years and is moved by both the trauma those who have been through disaster have experienced and the gratitude they express.
Annette Robertson, who's from Victoria, has served on about 14 Blaze Aid camps now and still loves it.
"I just thought I would volunteer, something I had a few skills in so I thought I would help out," she said.
"You get to go to different places, meet very nice and interesting people, and be outdoors helping."
Wendy Carpenter spent nine months working with Blaze Aid at Lismore after the floods there and says she's happy to whatever she can do to help.
It's incredibly rewarding to see a site transformed from mess to functional paddock where livestock can be contained - and there's another bonus too.
"I don't have to cook!" Wendy laughs, praising the culinary efforts of the volunteers who serve in the Forbes Showground camp itself keeping everyone fed and cared for.
"It's good to see (the difference from) when you first get here to the end.
"I love being out in the outdoors, helping people. Whatever we can do, we do."
The final day of fencing at the Forbes camp will be January 25, more than a year after Blaze Aid first set up here and extended their generous offer of assistance to those flood-affected in our region.
