Slow down around the Ninja Park: 40km/hr speed limit in final stages

Drivers will need to slow down around the Ninja Park in the future.
Transport for NSW has confirmed that the 40km/hr speed zone review requested is entering the final stages, after concerns were raised by councillors at their December meeting.
With the Ninja Park repaired and open again after flood damage, Cr Maria Willis asked for an update on a 2021 council decision to reduce the speed limit in that area due to high pedestrian activity.
"We are still waiting?" she asked the council meeting. "Can't we get some sort of ministerial influence there?"
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the speed zone review on Grenfell Street had been conducted.
"The speed zone review has recently been approved by certified persons within Transport for NSW and is now moving into the final stage of implementation, where Transport for NSW will work closely with Forbes Shire Council," the spokesperson said.
In response to the Advocate's query about why the process had taken so long, Transport for NSW said the time taken to finalise a speed zone review could vary.
Factors include the feedback received during the review process and the number of speed zone review requests received at any one time.
"All speed zone reviews conducted by Transport for NSW are done in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Standard and consider a range of factors including location, crash history, road environment, the number of access points, road usage, traffic mix and traffic volumes," the spokesperson said.
"We also seek feedback from local residents, businesses and other stakeholders before making a determination."
Transport will continue working with the council on implementation of the speed zone change and communicating that to the community.
Members of the community can sign up to receive the latest updates on speed limits changes in their nominated area and to have their say on speed limits.
Just go to www.saferroadsnsw.com.au/haveyoursay.aspx
