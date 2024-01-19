Forbes Advocatesport
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bogan Gate holds Grinsted Cup after Grenfell challenge

January 19 2024 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The historic Grinsted Cup is held by Bogan Gate. File picture
The historic Grinsted Cup is held by Bogan Gate. File picture

Bogan Gate's Rampant Rabbits have done it again!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.