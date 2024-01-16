Our new Forbes Town and District tennis club champions

The Forbes Tennis Club finalised some of the 2023 Club Championships before Christmas.
The men's A grade singles winner was Alex Doyle and the runner-up was John Monk.
The men's A grade doubles was won by Alex Doyle and Trevor Toole who defeated John Monk and Charlie Goodsell.
The Ladies B grade singles was played and won by Tiff Skinner with the runner-up being Verity Page.
The Tuesday night competition will commence again on Tuesday night January 30 and the captains are asked to ensure they have a team ready to play.
So far the winning teams are Cannons, closely followed by Making up the Numbers and Hot Shots.
For juniors, the junior tennis competition is set to resume in Term 2.
Go online to play.tennis.com.au/forbesanddistricttennisclub for court hire and club information.
