Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

COVID increases in region during the festive break

By Eliza Spencer
January 16 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COVID-19 infections in the Western NSW Local Health District have increased over the festive season, with health officials encouraging community members to remain vigilant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.