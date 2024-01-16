COVID increases in region during the festive break

COVID-19 infections in the Western NSW Local Health District have increased over the festive season, with health officials encouraging community members to remain vigilant.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The latest New South Wales COVID surveillance data, showed that in the fortnight ending January 6, 2024 community transmission across the region rose to levels similar to the eighth 'COVID wave' in November, driven by the EG.5 variant.
In the Western NSW health district, 159 people reported testing positive to COVID-19, similar to numbers in the Mid-North Coast and Murrumbidgee LHDs.
With a new variant entering communities, JN.1, health officials have encouraged those at risk of infection to stay up to date with vaccinations, and to stay home if unwell.
"The latest NSW Health Respiratory Surveillance Report shows community transmission of COVID-19 is increasing across our District, in line with trends observed across the state, which is a timely reminder to continue practising the COVID-safe behaviours we are so familiar with," Western NSW LHD Public Health Director Priscilla Stanley said.
"If you are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses, please speak to your doctor and make sure you have a plan. If you do get sick, your doctor may recommend a PCR test, and you may be eligible for antiviral medications," she said.
In a press conference, the Federal Health Minister, Mark Butler said the increase in cases across Australia was "not surprising really, given the degree to which people come together over the Christmas and New Year period".
"Hospitalisations are up, there was also a reasonable increase in infections in aged care facilities that we're monitoring closely, as well. But the impact on the hospital system, the impact on fatalities is significantly lower, for example, than the same time last year," he said.
Butler said the new wave "doesn't appear to be any different" from previous spikes in 2023, and encouraged people to get up to date with their boosters.
"I do take this opportunity to remind Australians to check when you last had a booster and look at getting one if it's been some time," he said.
Ms Stanley said vaccination remains the best protection and encouraged those at risk of severe disease to make a plan with their doctor in case of infection.
"I'd also encourage everyone in our communities to be kind to one another. Some people, particularly those at higher risk of severe illness, may choose to wear masks, please be considerate of a person's choice to do so," she said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.