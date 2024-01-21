Free vaccine program expands to our local pharmacies

Residents in regional New South Wales no longer need to pay for certain vaccines at their local community pharmacy, under changes to the National Immunisation Program (NIP).
Life Pharmacy Group pharmacies in Forbes as well as Orange and Parkes, Armidale, Bathurst, Canberra and Dubbo are all approved service providers under the program.
Previously, eligible patients faced an administration fee if they received their vaccination at a community pharmacy however, as of January 1, 2024, payment is no longer required for those vaccines on the NIP.
"The National Immunisation Program Vaccinations in Pharmacy (NIVIP) aims to help patients access vaccinations more swiftly and affordably, while freeing up local GP services," Owner, and Pharmacist in Charge of Orana Mall Pharmacy, Lisa Gibson said.
"There's no denying health services in regional and remote New South Wales are under immense pressure and this is another opportunity for us, as pharmacists, to support our patients and community."
The NIP provides vaccines against 17 diseases to eligible people, including teenagers, older Australians, and those at a greater risk of serious harm from certain diseases.
During 2023, Life Pharmacy Group vaccinated almost 30,000 patients, across its 11 pharmacies, in both regional New South Wales and the ACT.
"Patients who are eligible for the Shingles, Influenza, Whooping Cough, and COVID-19 vaccinations are now able to come into our community pharmacies and access the vaccinations free of charge," Lisa said.
"The changes to the immunisation program provide a more convenient option for patients to access vaccines, and it will also help alleviate financial constraints for many."
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia also says that the changes will free up more appointments with local doctors.
"This is great news for Australians, great news for Australian families because it means they no longer have to wait up to four days in a capital city, or even four weeks in a rural or regional area, to secure an appointment with the general practitioner," the Pharmacy Guild's National President, Professor Trent Twomey, said.
"There is no wrong door, you can continue if you wish to see your doctor, but you now have that extra choice to be able to ask your community pharmacist for more vaccination form January 1."
