Inland Rail works to begin at Daroobalgie, Wyndham Avenue

Updated January 24 2024 - 12:35pm, first published January 23 2024 - 10:29pm
Works on the Inland Rail Stockinbingal to Parkes project will kick off for 2024 with construction to commence at the Daroobalgie and Wyndham Avenue sites later this month.

