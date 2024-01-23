Inland Rail works to begin at Daroobalgie, Wyndham Avenue

Works on the Inland Rail Stockinbingal to Parkes project will kick off for 2024 with construction to commence at the Daroobalgie and Wyndham Avenue sites later this month.
Martinus will undertake site establishment and construction works at Daroobalgie, north of Forbes, from January 22. Works planned include deliveries to site, geotechnical investigations, earthworks, level crossing upgrades, installation of new drainage, and track works.
Construction works at Wyndham Avenue in Forbes will commence from January 29 and will include earthworks, installation of new drainage, and track works to increase vertical clearance under the road bridge to allow for double stacked freight trains.
Works at both sites will occur during normal construction hours of 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. For more details on the upcoming works and how Inland Rail are managing impacts, head to: https://inlandrail.artc.com.au/where-we-go/projects/stockinbingal-to-parkes/works-notifications/.
"Together with our construction partner Martinus, we are pleased to be getting on with the job of building Inland Rail in southern New South Wales," an Inland Rail spokesperson said.
"We will continue to engage strongly with local suppliers and businesses across regional New South Wales and are excited about the benefits that we can bring to local economies as we deliver these works.
"We'd like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these construction tasks."
The Stockinbingal to Parkes project area spans from just north of the rail junction in Stockinbingal to just south of Goobang Junction in Parkes, New South Wales.
The 170km project includes upgrades along the existing rail corridor and building new supporting infrastructure to provide sufficient height and width to support the safe running of double-stacked freight trains.
