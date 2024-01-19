Nominate now for Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Awards

The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Committee is calling for all local sporting organisations to submit nominations for the annual awards before the end of January.
The award categories are:
The SOYA committee was formed more than 30 years ago to celebrate and recognise the achievements of our community's sporting men and women.
Not only are our local athletes recognised, the committee pride themselves on recognising everyone who makes sport possible - the administrators, officials and coaches.
All nominations are judged by an independent judging panel with winners to be announced at the annual awards presentation - those details to come.
Nominations forms are available on the Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association Facebook page.
They need to be returned by 31 January 2024 to:
The awards would not be possible without the generous support of our regular sponsors and local businesses.
New sponsors are always welcome and your support will be acknowledged at every opportunity. Contact Mrs Morrison on the details above for any information you need.
