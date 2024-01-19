Winning $100,000 ticket from Forbes newsagent

A Forbes couple has won a $100,000 Lucky Lotteries jackpot.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
An elated winner said they were shocked and thankful to have scored first prize the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10825, drawn January 17.
"I can't really describe how I'm feeling at the moment! It's surreal," the man laughed when an official called to confirm his prize.
"I'm so nervous, dumbfounded, and shocked, but I'm so thankful.
"I don't know what to say! My wife and I play sporadically, and I'd almost forgotten we had this ticket.
"We were at the shops and my wife had gone to buy a Powerball ticket while I ran a few errands.
"I thought she'd disappeared. It seemed to be taking so long, so I walked in to find her, and she said, 'Quickly, I think we've won!'.
"I thought, 'yeah sure, I've heard that before'. How wrong was I!
"We haven't had a chance to think about how our lives will change, but I'm sure we'll be off on a holiday soon, and we'll definitely help our family too."
His winning entry of three consecutive numbers was purchased at News on Rankin, 70 Rankin Street, Forbes.
News on Rankin team member Madison Borwell said she and the team were over the moon to discover their outlet had sold a winning ticket.
"We're so happy to hear the news that our small country outlet has sold a 1st Prize winning ticket," she said.
"The whole community is thrilled and sending congratulations and well wishes to the lucky winner.
"The last major prize we sold was in October 2022, which was before I started.
"Cheers to the fortunate winner and thank you for supporting the Forbes region.
"We hope they enjoy their win, and we hope our store's luck continues."
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $11.8 million for draw 1642, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $8.56 million for draw 10826.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.