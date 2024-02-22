Historic site comes back to life - and now you can get a bite to eat their too

A local landmark is coming back to life with the opening of a cafe at our Visitor Information Centre - the former Lachlan Vintage Village.
Sylvia Sglarlata is delighted to have the doors of the Lachlan Vintage Village Cafe open - with Forbes Shire Council having beautifully restored the premises that was once a tourism destination.
Sylvia is a familiar face here, growing up in Parkes and attending Red Bend Catholic College.
She went to Sydney to complete her chef's apprenticeship after high school, and furthered her knowledge by studying pastry whilst working in hotels and restaurants in Sydney before moving to the Hunter Valley.
Opening her own hospitality venue is a life-long dream come true - and Sylvia couldn't have a more beautiful venue for it.
The new Forbes Visitor Information Centre is situated in a beautifully restored building from the former Lachlan Vintage Village that once drew visitors from all over Australia.
It was originally the 17-stand Trigalana woolshed and the original beams, rafters and doors stand. Sylvia has even obtained the go-ahead to use the woodfire in winter.
Even before the opening, people with fond memories of Lachlan Vintage Village and the Blackridge Restaurant that was on site were stopping to share them.
Among very special early guests were the Norris family, who lived and worked on the property for 12 years when it thrived as a tourist destination.
The late Wilf Norris OAM was named in Australia Day honours for his contribution to heritage: his wife Pat, son Laurie and daughter Julie spent time in the cafe reminiscing over old photos and newspaper clippings from those years.
The working farm they oversaw in those years included sowing wheat with a horse-drawn combine, cutting hay and stripping the wheat with a horse-drawn header - and so much more.
Attractions included blade shearing demonstrations, a working blacksmith, train rides on 'Rosie' the locomotive, gold panning, lolly shop, friendship farm with donkeys, kangaroos etc, spinning wool on a spinning wheel and more.
School students visited by the hundreds to gain insight into the era of Australian history.
Sylvia is delighted to have the cafe doors open Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 3pm, a light breakfast, snacks and lunch options.
There is a changing food cabinet, with different sweet and savoury offerings. A special introductory offer at will be a 10 per cent discount on seniors drinks either a hot or cold drink. Please show your card when ordering.
"The theme is old and new, so we will have the traditional dishes of this venue - quiche, tart and scones as well as vegan and gluten free dishes available," Sylvia said.
As much as possible will be prepared on site, and using local and regional produce, the venue boasts a full commercial kitchen thanks to the restoration funding dedicated to the project.
