Forbes' Australia Day celebrations morning, evening by Lake Forbes

Breakfast by the lake and the evening party in the park return as features of Forbes' 2024 Australia Day activities.
The Rotary Club of Forbes and Forbes Shire Council host the community breakfast from 7am to 10am at Lions Park, come on down and enjoy the barbecue breakfast and a cuppa in the cool of the morning.
A special part of this event is the presentation of Rotary's awards: Rotary's ambassador award is presented each year to someone who - through good, voluntary work - draws people to Forbes in some way.
The focus returns to Lions Park from 6pm in the afternoon, with the Party in the Park hosted by Forbes Shire Council.
There'll be live entertainment including music by Hushy, food and drink vendors, children's entertainment and activities.
It all wraps up with the fireworks spectacular at 9pm, so please secure your pets and do note Bates Bridge will be closed from 7-10pm to allow for this.
Special guest at both these events is Mr Paul Featherstone BM ASM, a long-serving and highly awarded rescue paramedic and trainer.
Mr Featherstone helped rescue survivors of the Granville and Waterfall rail disasters, and the devastating Thredbo landslide in 1997.
He has had a role in aiding multiple victims from major emergencies tasked to the Forbes and Nyngan floods of 1990; Savoy Hotel Fire of 1975; through to the Beaconsfield Mine Rescue in 2006.
From this experience, Mr Featherstone has developed unique training methods in high-risk areas, with strong emphasis on self-motivation and teamwork.
Forbes' Australia Day awards - our Citizen, Young Citizen and Senior Citizen of the Year - will be named at a function at Forbes Town Hall on Thursday.
There will be a citizenship ceremony in Forbes on Australia Day.
Forbes CWA is bringing back the damper competition for Australia Day 2024!
There will be two sections: opens and 12 years and under.
Whether you like your damper plain, served dripping with butter and golden syrup, or with added extras like cheese and herbs, they'd love to see you on the day.
Damper entries are to be delivered to Lions Parks at 5pm Australia Day for judging and winners will be announced at the opening of the Party in the Park.
Competition to watch is the hotly contested challenge between Lions Club and Forbes CWA!
