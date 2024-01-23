Garden club call for members' support

Good morning to all our Garden Club members and friends, hope everyone enjoyed the Festive season and things have gotten off to a good start for 2024 with some lovely rain to help the gardens, some having suffered from the heat.
Our 70th Birthday celebration for the Forbes Garden Club was a great success last November as was our Open Gardens during October and because our Garden Club has been active for all those years it is hoped members realise what a wonderful club we have had and hoping it can continue but we all must be prepared to do a little work.
Our Executive, many of whom have been in their role for a considerable period of time, are unfortunately not able to continue and we are asking other members if they would step up into Executive positions to keep the Club afloat.
Of course those wishing to take an active role can always look to the previous Executive for help and advice. You will not be alone!
Our Annual General meeting is scheduled for Thursday 22nd February 2024 at the Men's shed commencing at 2pm. You will only need to bring along a mug, Flower of the month and any little gardening tips you may have would be appreciated.
Please give thought as to what you can do to help our Club stay afloat.
Members, enjoy your garden, start thinking about what you might like to plant for the spring.
Happy Gardening.
Contributed by Elvy Quirk
