Davies beats the heat on sizzling weekend of golf

The Forbes golfers welcomed the sunny conditions on the weekend, with many undaunted by the forecast hot weather to post some hot scores. Alf Davies revelled in the conditions and was one putt away from matching his age.
On Saturday, the competition was an Individual Stroke event, sponsored by Steele Tech. In all a field of 64 players contested the event, with the lone junior not having the best of days.
The Div-1 was won by Alf Davies with 68 nett. A double-bogey start was immediately countered by two birdies which bode well for his game. A double-bogey on the 11th was the only blemish on the back-9.
Runner-up was Marcus Inder with 70 nett. Marcus has been enthusiastic in his practice and has steadily improved his handicap. His highlight was undoubtedly the eagle he scored on the 15th, which offset the double-bogeys on two of the par-5's.
The Div-2 was a close encounter with four players within one shot of the lead. Finally, it was a count back between Taylor Krause and Mike Prior when both finished on 69 nett. Taylor got the nod with his one-shot better score on the back-9. Without a few double-bogeys peppered through his game he would have won handsomely.
Runner-up was Mike Prior. He played steadily throughout but 'leaked' shots at unlikely places. A run of bogeys on the back-9 damaged his cause.
The ball sweep went to 74 nett, going to: 70 - K Sharpe, J Cutler; 71 - J LeBrocque, S Kirkman; 72 - A Cogswell, S French, B Ashton; 73 - J Betland, K Tyne, R Webb, J Shaw, T Griffiths, S Grallelis; 74 - C Alley, J Wright, B Woonton, G Webb. The visitors included Johnny Kuntze (Canowindra) and Damien Noll (Casino).
The NTP's went to: 9th - Mick Prior; 18th - Phil Maher. Phil managed to convert for a '2' but Mike managed only a par.
There were only five 2's scored with the 18th yielding the most and one each on the 3rd and 9th holes. Clayton Alley was the first name on each of the cards, but was over-run by later players.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Alf Davies with a shot to 150 cm. He converted for his '2' to follow a birdie on the 2nd hole and thus wipe out his double-bogey start. This shot was also a forerunner of what was to come.
Alf Davies is certainly competitive in the nicest possible way. Through the back-9 he was monitoring his score closely.
A double bogey on the 11th dampened his enthusiasm, but after a string of pars and his tee shot on the 18th he knew he was in for a chance to equal his age with his scratch score. His putt came agonisingly close but he had to settle for a par and one over his age, a 74.
Despite the sunny weather some players did not have a sunny start. Visitor Damien Noll pushed his tee shot on the 1st to OB.
His second attempt followed a similar line but fortunately struck a tree and bounded onto the fairway. This upset his rhythm for the day and while he played some marvellous shots he was always behind.
A reversal of fortune was shown by Jake LeBrocque. He managed an OB on the 2nd and 7th holes, but still managed to finish with a nett 71, thanks to a few pars on his back-9.
In a coincidental continuation of the 'Lefties vs Righties' two groups clashed swords.
The 'leftie' Haley brothers managed to trump the Duncan/P Grayson duo of righties, although Peter had a mountain of work to accomplish.
In a later group the 'rightie' pairing of Falvey and Grallelis managed to trump the Carpenter/D Noll leftie pairing. So you could conclude that the combat was a tie.
While the water on the course has dissipated it still had a presence. Not only was the bouquet not pleasant but the water penalty areas grabbed their share of balls.
Among all that drama was some good play. Marcus Inder managed an 'eagle' on the 15th. Andy Cogswell had a good day despite not having played for a couple of months.
Brad Ashton was as tidy as ever with little result. John Betland fired a 4-under on the back-9, and Kyle Sharpe finished with a '2' on the 18th to soften his '11' on the 7th.
On Sunday the 9-hole Stableford Medley was played over the back-9. Brett Thomas was in good form, scoring 21 points. Balls went to Charlie Goodsell (Parkes) and Allan Lodge, a visitor from Gardens Park golfing group.
Here is the news:
The organisation of the CWDGA Pennants has had a few problems, such that now the draw does not commence until Sunday 18 Feb for all Divisions.
However, indications of availability to play are still required. Put your name on the list in the Pro Shop if you want to play, or contact Steve Betland.
Forbes will be hosting the CWDGA Pennants on Sun 3 March, with teams from Mudgee, Dubbo, Bathurst, Wellington and Parkes attending. This will be a good chance to come and watch the better players from around the central west play, and also to cheer on the Forbes Div 2 and 3 teams.
I reminder that Head Pro Will has organised a TaylorMade Equipment Demo day for Tues 6 Feb, and also a Callaway Equipment day scheduled for Tue 13 Feb.
This is a good chance to try out some of the new TM 'QI' clubs, and the Callaway 'Ai Smoke' clubs. And a chance to understand what this all means. Contact Will at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) for more details and to get your name down.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 27 Jan, will be an Individual Stableford event, sponsored by Rob Allen Livestock Transport. And there is the usual 9-Hole Sunday Stableford Medley comp.
There is also a Stableford Medley tomorrow, Jan 26 - Australia Day.
By Smooth Swinger
The 12th Round of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw some teams struggle to find form, and a few close results.
All of the Group Leaders held onto their lead, although Murray's Mates suffered a loss and had their lead cut.
Two teams managed a score under 100. They were Forbes Auto Pretenders with a nett 90, and South Side Swingers with a nett 97.
Five games this week were won by five or less points, with Midpro scraping past The Duffers by only two points. Forbes Auto, Flip Floppers, Grant Howell AE and The Foxes posted close wins.
The Best member nett score of 29 was made by Gary Johnson (LITT). The Best non-member nett score was made Alex Feringa (Fbs Auto Pretenders) with 28 nett.
The ball sweep went to 35 nett on count back. Balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.
There are five more games to go until the Finals. The current leaders have not changed: Gp1 - Murray's Mates, Gp2 - Essential Energy, Gp3 - Still Trying and Gp4 - Misfits. But as we have seen a slip up by them can change everything.
Players are reminded that they can play games ahead for two weeks. Also a reminder that the last two rounds will have handicaps restricted from going up but can come down.
Keep that sunscreen and insect repellent going, and enjoy your golf.
