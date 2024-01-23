Children fill Eugowra's Community Children's Centre as Premier visits for official opening

Eugowra's only early childhood education centre is back in its own facility, albeit a temporary one, for the new year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Happy children were digging in the sandpit, serving "coffees" in their cubby and playing with dinosaurs as NSW Premier Chris Minns and dignitaries officially opened the venue on Tuesday.
The new preschool on Eugowra Showground was officially opened by NSW Premier Chris Minns, Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and Member for Orange Phil Donato, with Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty.
Funded by the NSW Government and managed by Cabonne Shire Council, the new facility features a modular classroom with space for 87 children, employing 18 staff as well as storage space, play facilities and an office.
It's surrounded by a grassy outdoor play area with sandpit, outdoor toys and play equipment.
It replacing the original facility in Nanima Street, which was lost in the floods, and the opening was described as another significant milestone for the community.
Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty acknowledged getting to this point had been a long, drawn-out process and thanked all those who had worked to make it happen.
He acknowledged in particular Eugowra Public School has hosted the children's centre for more than 12 months now,
Katrina Noble also extended the ECCC committee's thanks, highlighting the work of Cabonne Council, NSW Reconstruction Authority, NSW Department of Education Infrastructure, JOSS, as well as the Eugowra community.
"Raewyn (Molloy) and her staff have been incredibly patient and excellent with the children during what's been a really difficult 12 months," she added.
"It's taken a power of people to get to this point."
The work isn't done yet.
"As a committee our goal remains to secure funding to build something more permanent for the town to ensure that the children and families of Eugowra have access to early childhood education for many more years to come," Mrs Noble said.
When asked at a later media conference about whether the State Government support them with that, Premier Minns said "of course".
"We know there needs to be a permanent site to be preschool ... I'd love to be back to cut a ribbon on a permanent site in the future," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.