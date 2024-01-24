How $100m flood recovery fund will be spent on agenda as NSW Premier visits Eugowra

NSW Premier Chris Minns has visited Eugowra, releasing more details on how $100 million in State and Federal flood rebuilding funding will be shared across the region.
Community consultation sessions across flood affected shires including Forbes and Cabonne will commence in February to give locals a say on the design of the $40 million housing program.
NSW Premier Chris Minns and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib met with Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller, Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty, Parkes and Lachlan shire mayors in Eugowra on Tuesday before addressing media.
The mayors will form a community leaders forum chaired by State Member for Orange Phil Donato to help oversee the delivery of the Central West Recovery and Resilience Package.
The NSW Reconstruction Authority, working with the four local councils, will lead the consultation stage of the housing program, engaging with communities through information sessions, workshops and online communication tools, a statement provided to media explains.
Community members will be briefed on technical data and flood modelling and will be asked to share their experiences and insights from the November 2022 floods to help build understanding of risk.
$40 million has been allocated to the housing program, which will offer eligible households options including raisings and retrofits to floodproof existing dwellings as well as buybacks and relocations.
"We're determined to listen to the community, distribute that money in an effective way so it goes to where it's needed, as fast as possible," Premier Minns said.
"There's no point us being in the same position in 12 months time, the locals are getting more anxious and upset ... when we've got the funds available and ready to be distributed."
Mr Dib, who also visited the region late last year, said they had seen the devastation of November 2022, but also seen a community that wants to stick together.
"We want to know what the local solutions are: what works for the local community, what are the suggestions of the local community, what can be the best possible outcome," he said.
$57 million of the funding will be used for a Community Asset Program and a Regional Transport Resilience Fund - funding allocations for both will be released in February and both will also be open for applications from local councils.
The Regional Transport Resilience Fund will see vital transport infrastructure like bridges and flood crossings replaced and roads improved while the Community Assets Program will focus on places that bring communities together, like sporting fields, parks and playgrounds, recreational centres and libraries.
The State Government says both programs focus on building back better to ensure communities are better prepared in the face of natural disasters - something Forbes shire has campaigned for particularly when it comes to roads.
Premier Minns said it was a privilege to visit Eugowra and spend time in the region.
He and Minister Dib were welcomed into the home of Max and Kay Jones, whose home has been repaired and refurbished after being washed off its foundations on November 14, 2022.
"It's beautiful: it's like a new home," Mrs Jones said, explaining her home was stripped back to joists and bearers after the floodwaters went through.
The Jones feel incredibly fortunate that they escaped the floodwater that day, Max having left early to move the car to the Showground and Kay able to keep ahead of it.
"It really wasn't until two hours after the water had hit that we realised what had happened in Eugowra, when we saw people coming in injured and traumatised - how lucky we were," Mrs Jones said.
The support and assistance they have received has been wonderful, from the friend who spent weeks washing and ironing the flood mud out of their clothes through to the government's support through the provision of a pod on their property.
They're now thrilled to be back in their home of 35 years and trusting they will never see the likes of the disaster that struck Eugowra 14 months ago again.
Mr Minns said Max and Kay's optimism and actions spoke of the spirit of the community in the central west.
"The spirit, the heart that is absolutely evident in a town like Eugowra, I've got no doubt that they'll be bigger, stronger, better than even before the flood came through," he said.
Mr Minns acknowledged roads funding was on the table when he met with shire leaders.
"I know a lot councils are having to dig deep to fix up roads that have been devastated as a result of flooding and need help from both State Government and Commonwealth Government," he said.
"I'm going to go back to my colleagues and say I think we need to do better when it comes to road funding for local roads.
"Particularly when you consider a lot of the GMs and mayors organised for their local road building teams to fix up State and arterial roads at the expense potentially of their own roads because they recognised that was important for commerce."
The Premier also issued assurances the State Government would continue to assist.
"I'm not going to close the door on financial support on this community," Mr Minns said.
"This is a good first step but they expect more from us and we want to work closely with local mayors about building up these communities.
"It's not just about rebuilding what was here before it's also exploring opportunities for future economic growth and new industries."
The Sydney-based Premier was full of praise for the region.
"It's stunning scenery, I'd love more people in NSW to spend some time in the state's central west and fill up the local hotels, spend money in local pubs and wineries and see some of the most beautiful country," he said.
