Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mahe Fangupo to lead Platypi in 2024

February 1 2024 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes' rugby pre-season is off to an early start with representative star Mahe Fangupo appointed first grade coach of the Platypi.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.