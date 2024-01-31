Mahe Fangupo to lead Platypi in 2024

Forbes' rugby pre-season is off to an early start with representative star Mahe Fangupo appointed first grade coach of the Platypi.
Fangupo, with 400-game veteran Andrew Hubbard as assistant coach and Forbes club veteran Phil Prior as manager, kicked off training for the 2024 season before Christmas.
They were back on the training paddock by mid-January.
"Nothing too strenuous - we've been focussed on drills so far, getting Mahe's vision, his plan for how we're going to structure our side this year, working on those little differences," Hubbard said.
"Eyes-up footy" that gives plenty of options and creates opportunities is the vision.
Interest in the early training had been pretty good across the men's grades, Hubbard said, but it's early days yet.
"We've still got a few people who have told us they're going to commit," he said.
"It's all positive, we've got some new faces which is very exciting."
Tikoko Noke, who's taken the field with Parkes Spacemen, is one of those who's joined the Platypi pre-season.
Fellow Forbes representative star Charlie French is already running with the side, Dan Sweeney and club president Sam Parish are all on board.
Hubbard is also excited to have Brett Stace returning after a couple of years, and Frazer Duff who sustained a season-ending broken leg early in his 2023 campaign.
"He's back this year to show what he can do ... that's exciting to see the way he's been running around," Hubbard said.
It's believed Mahe will lead from on the field, but Hubbard reckons this is the season he personally will hang up the boots.
"Not unless it's really called upon," he said of playing again.
"I think we've got a fair bit of young talent coming through."
Hubbard will be happy to see the next generation step up and he knows the new senior coach has a passion for giving those opportunities as well.
"He's got a good eye, he can see what someone can bring, and he's happy to work one-on-one," Hubbard said.
While the squad is still taking shape, there's plenty of depth in the first grade leadership team who really don't need an introduction.
Fangupo was well known in representative rugby circles when he came in Forbes in 2016 and he's maintained a constant of Central West and Country rugby sides since, previously coaching the Forbes women's team.
Prior is a life member who has lived and breathed Forbes rugby for more than four decades in every capacity, Hubbard has played more than 400 senior games with the club since 1998.
Norm Buchanan will coach the second grade squad or "wolf pack" as they're known at Forbes this season.
A badged referee, he comes to the Platypi with a wealth of playing experience and has quickly made himself a club man.
Greg Moxey and Mick Ryan will coach our Colts, and while the Central West's shift to make this an Under 19s competition doesn't necessarily line up with the club's junior pathways Hubbard believes this will be an exciting space this season.
It's a case of "watch this space" for our women's team, with Hubbard hoping to see more numbers.
Central West Rugby has released the Blowes Clothing Cup draw with the Platypi's first match-up against the Eagles at Cowra.
While he'd expect Cowra - a big side with an outstanding back row in 2023 - to be formidable in that competition Forbes' focus is firmly on their own training at this point.
"We've got to get our troops in line first," Hubbard said.
