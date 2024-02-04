To be sure, Forbes Riverside Community Gardens is planning a top open day

Gardeners at the Forbes Riverside Community Garden invite you all to attend its annual Open Day on Sunday March 17 at the garden at 71 Reymond Street.
This event will have an Irish focus to celebrate Patrick's Day.
The day will start at 9am and finish around 2pm, so come for morning tea or a barbeque lunch, or both!
All junior leprechauns will receive a special prize, so come dressed up in green, but don't be making too much mischief!
There will be plenty of stalls conducted by local producers and community groups. And, of course, lots of plants and seedlings for sale, grown by the Community Garden.
The Town Band will be there to play a jig or two.
The Scarecrow Competition will, once again, prove how imaginative our local people can be.
There are sure to be a few leprechauns, large and small, on display. Come and vote for your favourite 'crow.
A message from the community gardens: We had earlier booked the appearance of "Fast Ed", but regrettably he has cancelled. But that won't stop us from having fun, will it?
