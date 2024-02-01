What's on in and around Forbes in February

February 3
Get ready to groove through the ages at Parkes' Saturday Sounds event, "Sounds of the Decades". Immerse yourself in the nostalgic beats of the 70s, 80s, and 90s! Featuring Yacht Rock Revival, followed by sensational performances from Panorama and Tanya Andrew Solo Artist Fantastic firework display! At Cooke Park and free but tickets essential via: bit.ly/SoundsoftheDecades2024
Sunday
Forbes takes on Bogan Gate for cricket's historic Grinsted Cup this Sunday. Head to South Circle Oval from 10am to catch the action!
Starts February 7
Forbes Playgroup is all about getting together with other parents, children, babies, caregivers and families, sharing ideas, information and experiences. Playgroup is each Wednesday of the school term from 10:30AM - 12:30PM at the Youth and Community Centre. For information, contact CatholicCare Wilcannia- Forbes on 1800 067 067 or ccwf.org.au
February 11
Tom Curtain is bringing his 'Why We Live Out Here' Tour to Eugowra. This family-friendly event consists of live music as well as a one hour show of the award winning Katherine Outback Experience of real horse training and working dog demonstrations with plenty of fun for the kids from 4pm - 6:30pm. Get your tickets online https://events.humanitix.com/tom-curtain-tour-eugowra_2024
Saturday, February 10
Tickets to one of the hottest events of the year are on sale now! There'll be great prizes for fashions on the field, live music, food and bar facilities and free kids' entertainment. You can catch the bus from Forbes and home in the evening. Make sure you get your tickets online before the day 123tix.com.au
Tuesday, February 13
Weekly free Tai Chi classes resume from Tuesday. They're on at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre in Batteye Street from 10.30am to 11.30am. All welcome.
February 15
New to Forbes? Forbes Shire Council invites you to this biannual "welcome to Forbes" event. It's at the Forbes Inn Hotel in Rankin Street, 5.30pm for 6pm start. Please RSVP by February 9 to events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phone 68502300.
February 17
Bedgerabong's Harvest Festival is on at the Bedgerabong hall at 7.30pm February 17. All welcome.
