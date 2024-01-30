Deidre Quirk our Senior Citizen of the Year

Forbes has always been home for our 2024 Senior Citizen of the Year - and giving her time and energy is just been part of belonging to this community.
Deidre Quirk's decades of quiet contribution to our shire through many organisations was recognised at our Australia Day awards at Town Hall.
"You just do things, you don't think about it," she reflected in the days that followed - although the honours have given her cause to pause and do that.
It's clear volunteering has given Deidre both joy and satisfaction as she speaks with passion about the organisations she's been involved in.
Deidre was born and raised in Forbes, married Allan and raised their four children here.
"You can't do it without your family, I couldn't have done what I did without Allan's help," she said.
For 51 years now, Deidre has been an active volunteer with the Forbes Handicraft Centre and today serves as its president.
This thriving shop in our main street not only provides its members with a storefront, it has a mother's room and amenities and donates proceeds back to community organisations.
Today the organisation has about 70 active members and has channeled some $20,000 back into community causes in the past few years, those including the Town and District Band, Sunshine Club, Western Care Lodge. Recently they reached out to help neighbouring Eugowra Craft on the Creek when the shop was destroyed by the flood event.
"That's what we're about - you've got to care for people," Deidre said.
For many years, Deidre was a first aid instructor and examiner in our town.
"I was involved in the junior Red Cross at school and it went from there," she explained.
Deidre took a first aid course with Ted Buck who suggested she could become an instructor, and in the years that followed she estimates she must have thousands through the course.
When the St John's Ambulance Forbes division formed, Deidre gave her time to attend sports and community events. She even served as an honorary ambulance officer with NSW Ambulance, gaining some incredible experience, in those years.
"That was really good, we had some great times. It was a lot of hard work but it was very enjoyable," Deidre said.
One big project was raising funds, with a hard-working committee, for Heart Start (defibrillators) - at the time known as Packer Whackers - for local ambulances.
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church has been part of her life since baptism - and central to family with Deidre's great grandfather one of the first to be married there.
Deidre served many years as treasurer of the Presbyterian Women's Association, raising funds for the church, local and international causes.
The historic building was where she celebrated her wedding to Allan, and they raised their family.
When St Andrew's closed in the past few years, Deidre was among the final members who worked to ensure treasured items from its 140-year history would not be lost or forgotten but instead passed on to organisations and families where they would be cared for.
