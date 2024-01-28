Jessica Ashcroft our 2024 Young Citizen of the Year

Jessica Ashcroft's achievements defy her age of just 19.
Named our Young Citizen of the Year on the eve of Australia Day 2024, Jess was described as a role model for her peers.
She's volunteered with many community and sports organisations growing up in Forbes.
One of Jess's passions is rugby league - and her immense contributions to Forbes Magpies Junior Rugby League were recognised with the 2022 NRL Women in League Award
She plays, she referees, she coaches younger teams and mentors the next generation of referees.
But her involvement in community goes much further: she put her hand up to help at SES headquarters during the floods, is a member of the council's Forbes Youth Action Team and numerous community events as well as Spectacular Screenings.
Her contribution to the Forbes North School learning community was recognised with a gold certificate and she took part in the 45km Cargo to Grenfell walk to raise funds and awareness for mental health in rural areas.
Jess has achieved her first degree black belt in martial arts and served as an assistant instructor, she also spent a year in Belgium as our Rotary youth exchange student.
Jess is the daughter of Peter and Rona Ashcroft, and her brothers Mitchell and Daniel have also received this award.
