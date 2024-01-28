Ambassador for Forbes recognised at Rotary's Australia Day breakfast

The Warrior, gazing across the landscape, the goanna among the gum trees, First Nations women walking by Lake Forbes.
In a few short years these sculptures have become a part of our landscape: a talking point for locals, a drawcard for visitors.
On Australia Day, Forbes Rotary recognised Dr Keith Mullette with its annual Ambassador award for his tireless work for the local arts and environment with key projects including the sculpture trail.
Dr Mullette retired to Forbes ... and has ever since been a tireless worker for the local arts community and environment, Rotary president Chris Finkel said in announcing the award.
"He's been passionate about water issues affecting our lake, the expansion of tourist-based activities that have increased the amount of visitors we now receive, this in turn has improved the local economy.
"He's been heavily involved in the sculptures along the trail down the Lachlan including the big goanna in Green's lane, the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre and the new bird hides in Gum Swamp.
"He still devotes countless hours in writing grant applications, sourcing sculpture, negotiating contracts and submitting reports which have gone a long way to establishing our town as one of the major arts and cultural centres in NSW."
Dr Mullette said he was very pleased to accept the honour on behalf of the team.
"All the things that have been mentioned would not have happened without the group of volunteers who have made it happen," he said at the community breakfast by Lake Forbes.
"We love Forbes, we want to serve.
"We hope you enjoy the sculpture trail, the bird hides, and we hope soon you'll enjoy the renovation - completed - of the ambulance station."
Rotary's Ambassador of the Year is awarded to someone involved in activities that attract visitors to Forbes and promote the town.
