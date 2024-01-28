Rory Duncan wins 2024 Forbes Flatlands Hang Gliding title

Rory Duncan has claimed his second Forbes Flatlands hang gliding open title in challenging conditions.
Josh Woods secured second place and multi-title winner Attila Bertock third.
The 2024 championship opened with rain but the gliders were able to take the skies over a good five days - flying as far as Narromine, Canowindra, Gooloogong, and over the region to return to Forbes.
The damp ground and cooler conditions were not conducive to the record distances set in other years, with pilots flying lower and having to work strategically for success, competition organiser Vicki Cain said.
"When they're high they can go a lot faster and make easier decisions, when they're low you've really got to think hard," she said.
The conditions, described as scratchy, ask for patience and strategy from the pilots.
The cooler conditions were, however, kinder to the ground crew who were at work with the dragon fly pilots to launch the gliders from the Bill Moyes' paddock out Bedgerabong Road.
Two of the pilots - Tom Mulder and Tim Osborne - took time to chat to The Advocate about their experience through the week.
They explained the wet conditions had stopped the ground from warming, leading to light lift.
Still, they said the mood at Forbes Aero Club was buoyant with several days of competitive flying available.
The final day had improved conditions with more thermals, and a higher cloud base with some clouds, they said.
The pilots are on the look out for clouds as they mark the top of the thermals that will gift them lift. On blue sky days, they're studying the ground for anything like a tractor or mob of sheep that will make that move.
Then they monitor the lift - and descent - against the distance they need to travel as plotted out through their instrumentation.
Once they did get up, the countryside has been an absolute picture.
"Amazing," Tom described it.
"It's just you and your machine - nothing else is more important up there."
On that note, Tim extended their appreciation to all the locals who support the competition each year, especially their drivers and those who own and farm the properties they land on. The pilots appreciate everyone who welcomes them.
"If I could go thank every one of them I would," Tim said.
Land holders do go into a draw for a gift basket and this year's recipient was at Gooloogong.
This year's competition was sponsored by Forbes Shire Council, Forbes aero club, Isabel's Place, Woolworths and Bernardi's, Vandenberg Hotel, The Brew, and EG service station.
