Save March 17 for Forbes Community Gardens open day

February 12 2024 - 3:31pm
Get creative and enter in this years Forbes Community Gardens open day scarecrow competition.
Put Sunday, March 17, 2024 in your calendars as not only is it St Patrick's Day but it is also the date of the Forbes Community Garden's Open Day.

