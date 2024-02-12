Save March 17 for Forbes Community Gardens open day

Put Sunday, March 17, 2024 in your calendars as not only is it St Patrick's Day but it is also the date of the Forbes Community Garden's Open Day.
Sadly special guest, Ed Halmagyi, better known as 'Fast Ed' is no longer able to attend on the day, but 'the show will go on'.
There will be around 16 local stallholders attending with a great selection of products on offer; demonstrations, face painting for the kids, of course, our special Scarecrow Competition and morning tea and BBQ lunch.
Any little leprechauns attending will receive a special gift on the day and any big leprechauns attending can take part in the scarecrow competition!
To take part in the Scarecrow Competition you will need to complete a Scarecrow entry form, available at Forbes Shire Council Town Hall, the Book Dispensary in Templar Street, or by request to: forbescommunitygarden@outlook.com
There will be three great raffle prizes to be won on the day as well including, an adult's wheelbarrow, a children's wheelbarrow (both loaded with goodies) and a voucher for a Thai massage.
Proceeds from the day will be donated back to the community and there will be a special stallholder-donated raffle in aid of CanAssist.
The Town Band will also be in attendance later in the morning, and are bound to have an Irish jig or two in their repertoire.
Dig out that green shirt, skirt or dress for the occasion and attend the Forbes Community Garden's Open Day from 9am to 2pm for a great day of community involvement with friends and family!
