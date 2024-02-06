Come join us! Rhyme Time returns to Forbes library

Join Birth to Kinder Rhyme Time during the school term at 10:30am each Friday morning at the Forbes Library.
Rhyme Time is held during the school term for children from birth to five years old.
Rhyme Time is free and each session lasts approximately 40 minutes.
During Birth to Kinder Rhyme Time we read books, sing songs and play to encourage engagement with language and literacy.
We use nursery rhymes, action songs, finger plays and stories in a fun and interactive way to encourage engagement.
Sessions are lively and stimulating for both children and adults.
This is also a great way for parents to meet other parents who have similar aged children to develop new relationships.
Evidence shows that reading regularly to a child from birth gives them a head start once they begin their schooling.
Reading stimulates brain development, builds confidence and communication skills, and helps create stronger resilience and adaptability as children grow and develop.
This is why the the Central West Libraries are passionate about their early childhood reading programs.
Please arrive 10 minutes early to Rhyme Time. This will allow the event to run on time.
Bring your enthusiasm, but please leave your mobile phone in your bag - turned off or down.
Rhyme Time is supported by the Forbes Birth to Kinder program. (Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForbesBirthtoKinder/ )
To book for Birth to Kinder Rhyme Time during the school term on Friday mornings please book via the booking link: http://tinyurl.com/ForbesLibraryFridayMornings
If you are interested and require more information, please call Forbes Library on 6852 1463.
To keep up with more up and coming library activities at the Forbes Library keep up to date with Central West Libraries on facebook.
